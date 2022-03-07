Stormont’s move towards first climate bill encouraging, says NI campaigner

NI climate campaigner James Orr says he's encouraged by Stormont moving towards its first legally binding Climate Act.

Climate change activists outside Stormont during a debate on NI Minister for Agriculture Edwin Poots' Climate Change Bill last year (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

James Orr has been encouraged by Stormont moving towards its first legally binding Climate Act — although, this being Northern Ireland, even that has become more complicated than it needed to be.

The legislation is facing a race against time to be passed before the devolved institutions are dissolved in the run-up to May’s Assembly elections.

There are two climate change bills in motion, one tabled by Green Party leader Clare Bailey, the other by Agriculture Minister and DUP stalwart Edwin Poots. “What happened was that many of the elements of the first bill got imported into the second,” said the Friends of the Earth director Mr Orr.

“I think the first bill is a lot stronger but, having at one time been poles apart, they’re now quite close.”

If passed, a 2050 net zero emissions target for Northern Ireland — which was the only jurisdiction in the United Kingdom without dedicated climate legislation — will be introduced, along with an independent Climate Change Commissioner’s office.

The alternative to new legislation would be Northern Ireland remaining, in Mr Orr’s words, “the dirty corner of Europe”. “We’re talking about the climate crisis and the ecological crisis,” he said.

“They aren’t separate issues because we have one planet that acts as one ecosystem, and all these things are totally connected.”

He added: “If you look at the state of our rivers and lakes, the chronic problem with air pollution in Northern Ireland which is killing hundreds of people every year, all our peat bogs and all our protected sites are being damaged by an invisible gas called ammonia and we’ve lost our wild forests, we’ve virtually none left.”