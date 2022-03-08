The cost of going green for homeowners... and how long it could take to get your money back

Solar panels could pay for themselves in around 20 years

Homeowners are being urged to improve their green credentials.

Some measures may help the planet but you’ll need deep pockets, whereas others make more economic sense.

Here are some estimated average costs associated with typical three-bedroom homes, taken from Energy Saving Trust data and other experts, for any Northern Ireland consumers wondering if it's worth going greener...

1 SOLID FLOOR INSULATION Average Cost: £5,000

Saving: £70

Years to enjoy a return: 71

There are two types of floor insulation. The first is old-fashioned floorboards, with spaces between the joists. To insulate these is disruptive for the homeowner, but simple to do and costs about £1,000.

Insulating a solid floor, however, is much more complicated and involves fixing insulation boards to the floor, raising the whole floor by a few centimetres and moving skirting boards and door frames, which costs £5,000 on average.

The Energy Saving Trust estimates the most a homeowner could save, if they lived in a detached house, is £70 a year, falling to as little as £30 annually for a mid-terrace house.

2 SOLAR PANELS Average Cost: £6,200

Annual saving: £120

Years to enjoy a return: 52

It’s possible that you can export any energy you generate but don't use to the National Grid, which is estimated to earn a typical homeowner £190 a year. If you add that to the bill savings, you would get your investment back in 20 years, not 52.

3 DOUBLE GLAZING Average Cost: £4,900

Annual saving: £75

Years to enjoy a return: 65

Double glazing is an obvious measure to stop your home losing heat but it’s also very expensive, especially if you install wooden-framed windows.

The Energy Saving Trust calculates installing this style of window will cost the average homeowner £15,000 and save, at most, £95, taking 158 years to make a return.

4 SOLID WALL INSULATION

Average Cost: £10,200

Annual saving: £260

Years to enjoy a return: 39

Older properties, typically made from bricks or stone, do not have cavity walls that can be filled with insulation.

Insulating a solid wall is a major project, involving adding panels to the inside of your walls, which can be expensive and disruptive, according to experts, and you need to take off skirting boards, sockets, door frames when you do inside.

Outside wall insulation requires fixing a 5cm layer of insulation and plastering over the top, cladding it or adding bricks slips, which means a lot of labour.

5 CAVITY WALL INSULATION Average Cost: £475

Annual saving: £125

Years to enjoy a return: 3.8

Cavity wall insulation is only suitable for some properties.

It tends to be only post-war homes that have the cavities that need filling with insulating foam.

6 INSULATE HOT WATER TANK Average Cost: £35

Annual saving: £80

Years to enjoy a return: 0.4

This is a simple and cheap measure. Even if you aren’t good at DIY, most people can fit it themselves (which would reduce the cost to about £20).

7 LOFT INSULATION Average Cost: £270

Annual saving: £180

Years to enjoy a return: 1.5

Cheap and effective. It should be noted that most lofts have already been insulated.