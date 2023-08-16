Toxic blue-green algae spotted in Co Antrim

The toxic algae can be fatal to dogs if they consume water that contains it, and has caused a number of dog deaths in recent years.

Toxic blue-green algae has been spotted in the River Bann at Portglenone forest, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has said.

The algae can be fatal to dogs if they consume water that contains it, and has caused a number of dog deaths in recent years. It also poses a risk to humans.

In a Facebook post made on Tuesday, the council said it had been contacted by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency.

The post said: “We have been contacted by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA), part of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs regarding Blue/Green algal blooms that have been found in the River Bann at Portglenone Forest.

“People are advised not to swallow, swim or allow pets in the water. Avoid all contact with the algae as contact may result in skin rashes, eye irritation, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever and/or muscle and joint pain.”

It comes after the Northern Ireland Environment Agency confirmed the toxic algae’s presence in other areas od Northern Ireland over the last few months.

Last week, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council warned that the blue-green algae had been found in a local beauty spot.

On its website, the council said it received confirmation from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency that blue-green algae had been detected in Lower Lough Erne, in the vicinity of Castle Archdale.

Last month, blue-green algae was also spotted in Co Derry, at Downhill.

In June, pet owners were also warned to be careful following confirmation of blue-green algae in two further areas - on Lough Neagh’s shore at Washing Bay and Castlebay in Co Tyrone.

Around the same time, “small pockets” of algal bloom were confirmed by the NIEA on the Toome, Newferry and Portglenone shorelines of the River Bann.

Blue-green algae occurs naturally in streams and lakes and is normally not visible in the water, but during periods of warm, sunny weather there can be a rapid increase in numbers, known as an algal bloom.