Warning as pet dog left with ‘suspected neurological damage’ after playing in Belfast river

Cooper was a happy doggy last night playing the river in Orangefield Park

A warning has been issued by a pet owner on social media after their dog was left with “suspected neurological damage” having recently been playing in a Belfast river.

Golden Retriever Cooper was playing at a river in east Belfast before he quickly succumbed to what the owner described as “toxins”.

In a social media post, Cooper’s owner said their vet has “prepared us for the worst”.

"Cooper was a happy doggy last night playing the river in Orangefield Park escaping the heat. It only took 30 minutes for the toxins to take their toll on him,” they wrote.

Read more Vets issue warning after Belfast dog nearly dies following reaction to garden soil

“He has been admitted to the vet with suspected neurological damage. Please do not let your dogs into the river in Orangefield Park or other rivers.

“We will find out the results later but the vet has prepared us for the worst with other dogs fatally affected by the same thing. Keep your dogs safe.”

Users on social media were quick to leave their messages of support for Cooper, with one writing: “Poor Cooper.. we’re all thinking of him. Hope he pulls through.”

Another said: “Thinking of Cooper and his family today.”

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) said they were investigating the incident.

"NIEA received a report at 11:40am on June 26 of a dog that had become unwell following contact with the river in Orangefield Park the previous evening,” said a spokesperson.

"An officer has been tasked to investigate for evidence of pollution or algae issues. If anyone wishes to report water pollution they can do so by phoning the incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”