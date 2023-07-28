Warning issued over presence of toxic blue-green algae at Whiterocks beach

People have been warned to avoid the water at Whiterocks beach after reports the toxic blue-green algae is present at yet another North Coast beauty spot.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council have issued a public notice, informing people that a Red Flag Status has been put in place at East Strand and West Bay beaches due to the ongoing issue.

This follows an inspection of coastal waters within the last 24 hours, which has suggested the presence of blue-green algae.

It’s also understood the RNLI has told swimmers and dog owners to not enter the water.

This follows cases of the harmful blue-green algae on beaches across the North Coast this summer.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Whiterocks is a two-mile stretch of sandy beach starting in Portrush at the East Strand beach.

The height of the waves makes Whiterocks popular with water sports enthusiasts, including anglers, bodyboarders, surfers, and surf kayakers.

The news comes after Causeway Coast and Glens Council reported that dead birds had been found on stretches of shoreline along the Causeway Coast on Thursday.

A notice was then issued stating: “Council advises that blue-green algae has been confirmed at Magilligan Point.

“You should not enter the water and dogs should be kept on a lead away from the tide line. Algae has not yet been confirmed in the surrounding area including Benone Strand.”

Image of blue-green algae.

Read more Beachgoers and pet owners warned about toxic blue-green algae found at popular Co Londonderry beauty spot

A couple of weeks ago red flag warnings were issued to swimmers at beaches along the North Coast which have subsequently been removed.

Water samples had detected the presence of blue-green algae informed the decision to remove the red flag status at Benone Strand, Castlerock beach and Downhill Strand.

The toxic algae can be fatal to dogs if they consume water that contains it, and has caused a number of dog deaths in recent years. It also poses a risk to humans.

Those sightings came days after the Causeway Coast and Glens Council said the algae was spotted in counties Antrim and Derry.

While in June pet owners were warned to be careful following confirmation of blue-green algae in two further areas – on Lough Neagh’s shore at Washing Bay and Castlebay in Co Tyrone.

Around the same time, “small pockets” of algal bloom were confirmed by the NIEA on the Toome, Newferry and Portglenone shorelines of the River Bann.

Blue-green algae occurs naturally in streams and lakes and is normally not visible in the water, but during periods of warm, sunny weather there can be a rapid increase in numbers, known as an algal bloom.

It can be influenced by increased nutrient load in the water, which can come from agricultural or sewage runoff.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed that more than 1.2m tonnes of untreated sewage – which contributes to a nutrient overload – are released annually into water courses along the North Coast.

Read more North coast beaches bathing ban blamed on sewage discharges

A spokesperson for the Department for the Environment Agriculture and Rural Affairs (DAERA) stated: “The presence of blue green algae is being investigated at Portrush Harbour and Portstewart Harbour after reports made to DAERA on Friday 28 July. Signage has been erected to alert the public by the relevant landowners.

“To date, no evidence of blue green algae has been reported at the adjacent identified bathing water sites to Portrush Harbour and Portstewart Harbour.

“Landowners or operators are responsible for managing and assessing risks associated with blue-green algae. Please follow advice provided by the landowner or operator of the river, lake or beach.

“The public are reminded that if they are at a river, lake or the sea and suspect there is blue-green algae that they should report it through the Bloomin’ Algae App.

"This helps make reporting of blue-green algae easier and quicker, allowing environmental experts to respond faster and issue public warnings more efficiently. It enables users to submit a photo of an algae bloom on their mobile device, along with the location and activities taking place in the associated waters. Bloomin’ Algae App is free to download directly from Google Play or App Store.

“If you don’t have Bloomin Algae App, you can report any suspected blooms by emailing the location and photographs to emergency-pollution@daera-ni.gov.uk.”

The RNLI and National Trust have also been contacted for comment.