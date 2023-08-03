Watch: Algae bloom leaves swamp-like surface at Lough Neagh quay

A local councillor has shared footage of a thick algae bloom in Mid Ulster.

A shocking video showing the extent of the algae bloom on Lough Neagh has been shared by a councillor.

The video, posted by SDLP Mid Ulster councillor Denise Johnston, shows a heavy green bloom on top of the water.

An oar is pressed into the substance, revealing a heavy, pasty texture of almost sand-like consistency.

The lough has been the scene of several algae bloom incidents over the last few months, as warm conditions contributed to its growth on Northern Ireland’s waterways.

As well as affecting the areas around the Loughshore, blooms have been reported along the River Bann, with a number of north coast beaches also given red flag no-swim warnings as a result of outbreaks.

The algae has also been blamed for the deaths of several pet dogs.

Ms Johnston said the effect of the algae blooms were having a limiting effect on the catch of local fishermen.

"Fishing industry is a tough game at the best of times, this is an additional problem that is impacting local fishermen who’s catch appears to be diminishing,” she said.

"It also leaves it difficult to get out of their quays as highlighted in the video. This is their livelihoods and it appears to some that I’ve spoken to that little is being done to help them.”

Stephen Dunne MLA

Meanwhile, North Down MLA Stephen Dunne has expressed concern following water quality tests as a result of suspected algal blooms at a number of popular bathing spots in the area.

"This is an alarming development and I would urge local people to take the necessary precautions,” said the DUP representative.

"Bathing and open sea swimming has become very popular over recent years as well as paddle boarding and kayaking.

"We are very fortunate to have so many locations particularly along the North Down Coastal Path, which are enjoyed by many all year round.

"Warning signage has been put in place at the affected sites at Brompton, Ballyholme, Donaghadee and Crawfordsburn, and I will be liaising with the department (DAERA) and Ards and North Down Borough Council to try and ensure these waters are safe to enjoy once again as quickly as possible.

"Whilst the outcome is disappointing for regular sea swimmers and users, it is important that regular monitoring of water quality takes place in popular locations, which is something I have been pressing for.

"On this occasion these sites have breached action levels for the bacteria Escherichia coli (E.Coli) which is unfortunate, but precautions are necessary.”