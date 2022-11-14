Watch: Two arrested after Extinction Rebellion activists hold protest outside Barclays bank in Belfast

Two Extinction Rebellion activists have been arrested after holding what they described as a “peaceful but dramatic” protest outside a Barclays bank in Belfast.

They sprayed the front of the building at Castle Place with red paint, stuck fake money and images of climate change victims up, and unfurled banners.

A 33-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and disorderly behaviourafter paint was thrown over the bank, police said.

The group insisted the action was carried out to draw attention to the “impunity with which Barclays continues to fund and profit from new fossil fuels”.

The bank is the UK and Europe’s largest financier of fossil fuels, according to Extinction Rebellion.

It said: “Tens of millions are currently facing starvation in the Horn of Africa after the fifth consecutive season of drought.

“Over a thousand people died in Pakistan flooding this year.”

Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists at Barclays Bank on Castle Place, Belfast for a protest.

The pressure group claimed those funding the fossil fuel industry — “the worst offender causing climate breakdown” — are profiting from the destruction of the planet.

It added: “We’re doing this to expose Barclays’ greenwashing and raise awareness in public about how they are profiting from destroying the planet and people’s lives.

“We want the public to know there are steps they can take to help get finance out of fossil fuels.”

Encouraging people to switch to more CO2 friendly banks, Extinction Rebellion added: “This April the United Nations reported that the world is on a ‘fast track’ to disaster, and scientists warned it is ‘now or never’ to limit warming to 1.5 degrees.

“This summer the UK recorded its hottest ever temperature, and there were three times the usual number of wildfires.

“Drought conditions across the UK are set to continue into 2023.

“Just last week the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, warned: ‘We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator.’”

A Belfast protester named Alice added yesterday: “To quote Edward Howard Griggs: ‘Life is always difficult in proportion to its intensity and reality’.

“At our current trajectory through global warming, our reality is dire. The intensity is immense.

“The difficulties we will face locally and globally are starting to unfold right before our eyes.

“The UN Emissions Gap Report 2022 concluded that we must make urgent system-wide transformation to avoid climate disaster.

“Our governments are failing us. We cannot rely on neither Stormont nor Westminster to act adequately.

“I believe non-violent direct action is the next reasonable step, not only to bring light to the gravitas of the irreversible catastrophe we are currently headed for, but also to bring about the needed change to protect our lives and the lives of fellow citizens.

“There is no greater cause than preserving Earth for our future and our future generations.”

The protest in the city formed part of a national campaign, with thousands of activists gathering at 110 Barclays banks across the UK.

They said higher interest rates had helped increase Barclays’ profits, while the cost of living over the same period had soared.

Barclays was contacted for comment.