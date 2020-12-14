Worst alleys in Belfast named in clean-up bid

Belfast City Council has named and shamed its top 20 worst residential alleyways in a bid to force them to clean up neighbourhoods.

The council has identified the most problematic "unadopted" alleyways - where ownership is uncertain - based on those that had the most complaints about to pest control, cleansing and public health nuisance.

At a People and Communities Committee meeting, councillors received an officer report on a proposed alleyway transformation programme for the city.

It states that if owners of problem alleyways are identified, "the council enforcement team will use their statutory power to compel the owners to meet their obligations and address substandard conditions".

If the legal owners cannot be found, the council has proposed a pilot programme in which its legal team will attempt to identify ownership of the top four alleyways - one each from north, south, east and west - to work out the costs and resources needed before tackling other unadopted alleys.

The drive to find the owners of the city's most run-down alleys comes after campaigns and motions by elected representatives from different parties, shining a light on residents and groups who want to transform and regenerate communal and open spaces throughout the city.

The success of alley-gating schemes, and community-led projects like Wildflower Alley in south Belfast, have been lauded, but Stormont's Department for Infrastructure only has responsibility for some alleys.

Improvements where the ownership is uncertain presents legal as well as health and safety problems, Sinn Fein and DUP councillors have argued.

Some of the problem alleys that have been identified include Wellesley Avenue, Hatton Drive, Fitzroy Ave, Brookhill Avenue/Cliftonville Avenue, Northbrook Street, Bloomfield Avenue, and Eia Street.

There are also issues in Allworthy Avenue, Newington Avenue/Ponsonby Avenue, Thorndale Avenue, Ardoyne Road/ Balholm Drive, Claremont Street, Nevis Avenue, Moonstone Street, Abetta Parade, Euston Street, and Sandhurst Gardens.

The Belfast council report states: "Unfortunately none of the unadopted alleyways are in a good state of repair and the Department will not consider adopting them unless they are brought up to the required standard. In most cases the costs of upgrading can be beyond the means of residents that frontage these areas."