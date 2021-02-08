Wrap up well as snow, ice and bitter wind hit Northern Ireland

Wintry weather: A man uses a vehicle to clear snow at the Kelpies in Falkirk

Snow, ice and cutting winds await anyone braving the elements on Tuesday.

A blanket of white is forecast, with snowfall of up to 3cm predicted amid a bitterly cold weather system.

Taking the icy wind into account, it could feel as cold as -4C.

A yellow snow and ice warning that came into force on Monday at 5pm remains in place for Belfast and the south of the province until 11am on Tuesday.

Although the thermometer may read 3C, temperatures could feel as low as -3C or -4C when the wind chill is taken into account.

It's not quite the 'Beast from the East 2', but the Met Office said there could be disruption in places where snow has fallen overnight.

We are also facing the tail-end of a bitterly cold weather system that swept in from Ukraine and the Black Sea and brought mayhem to Britain, causing crashes, rail cancellations and the closure of Covid-19 vaccination centres.

A Met Office forecaster said the message is to wrap up well as it will feel extremely cold.

"We've got an easterly wind at the moment so it's cold and it'll stay cold all week," he said.

"With strong easterly winds, there's a bitter wind chill."

"Maximum temperatures on the thermometer will be 3 degrees but when you add on the effect of that wind it'll feel more like -3C or -4C, so really, really cold conditions.

"When you step out the door into that blast of wind, it'll really cut you and it'll feel very raw."

Midweek snow showers are not out of the question, and there may be more wintry conditions in store this weekend.

"It'll stay mainly dry, with one or two wintry flurries through Wednesday and Thursday," the forecaster added.

"There is the potential for a weather system to try and push in from the Atlantic later in the week bringing some rain, but as it bumps into cold air it may give the risk of more significant snow at the end of the week on Friday and possibly the weekend.

"There is, however, quite a significant amount of uncertainty on that at the moment.

"So we're suggesting that it's a low probability at this stage, but the public should stay aware of the latest forecast as things are likely to change nearer to the time."

Wintry conditions from Storm Darcy are continuing to grip Britain.

A jogger in St James’s Park in London

London was hit with snow flurries and bitterly cold winds, with between 5cm and 10cm of snow falling on Monday. More snow is expected on Tuesday, with temperatures remaining at or below 0C for the next 24 hours, bringing the threat of more hazardous conditions on the roads.

A yellow warning for snow has been issued and remains in place until Wednesday, when temperatures will rise slightly to a maximum of 2C.

Most of the rest of England and Scotland are also still covered by amber snow and ice warnings.