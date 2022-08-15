Feile an Phobail: Crowd goes back to the 80s with Queen tribute and synth legends The Human League

More than 10,000 people gathered in west Belfast’s Falls Park on Saturday night as The Human League headlined Feile an Phobail’s much anticipated Back to the 80s night.

The crowd was bouncing as the English synth-pop band sang their classic ‘Don’t You Want Me Baby?’

They were joined in the line-up by ABBA tribute act Waterloo, who belted out some of the Swedish band’s greatest hits, and Supersonic Queen, with lead singer ‘Freddie Mercury’ performing, among others.

Thousands of those in attendance from across the city — old and young — dressed in fancy dress to really get into the mood.

There was also a tribute to Noah Donohoe (14), who was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in 2020.

Speaking ahead of their act, Waterloo said they were “so excited” to perform.

“It’s just electric, it’s amazing, because everyone here just wants to have a good time,” the band said. “It’s great and ABBA really gets everyone in the party mood. When we tell them to point their fingers and sing along, they just do it. It’s phenomenal — mind-blowingly good.”

One of those in attendance said: “I love the 80s and I love The Pet Shop Boys and rock. All the rock from the 80s.”