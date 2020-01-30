Fire service at the scene of Belfast city centre blaze

The fire service is currently at the scene of a fire at a Belfast City Centre shop.

Three appliances are currently battling the blaze at Pottinger's Entry which started before 4.30pm.

It is understood the fire is in a ground floor shop in the area, which is surrounded by bars and retail outlets.

The Better Belfast gym at Church Lane is currently closed due to the fire.

More to follow.