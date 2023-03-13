Firefighters battle blaze in Belfast City Centre bar

Firefighters battle blaze in Belfast City Centre on March 12th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a bar in Belfast City Centre.

It’s understood that a fire broke out in Benedicts bar and hotel on Bradbury Place at its junction with Shaftesbury Square.

Staff evacuated the venue as the alarm was raised on Sunday night.

Around nine fire appliances were dispatched to the scene with firefighters in breathing apparatus seen entering the building.

A police spokesperson said: “Bradbury Place in south Belfast is currently closed to vehicles and pedestrians following a report of a fire in the area.

"Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance.”

