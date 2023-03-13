Firefighters battle blaze in Belfast city centre hotel and bar

Firefighters battle blaze in Belfast City Centre on March 12th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Firefighters continue to battle a blaze at a bar in Belfast City Centre.

The fire broke out in Benedicts Hotel on Bradbury Place at its junction with Shaftesbury Square on Sunday night.

Staff evacuated the venue after the alarm was raised at 11.10pm.

A number of fire appliances were dispatched to the scene with firefighters in breathing apparatus seen entering the building.

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said one appliance from Central, two appliances from Cadogan, two appliances Springfield and one appliance from Whitla, alongside five officers and a specialist command support unit where sent to the incident.

"Firefighters used breathing apparatus and other specialist equipment to bring the fire under control,” they added.

“The incident has now scaled, back however some resources remain in attendance.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

A PSNI spokesperson previously said: “Bradbury Place in south Belfast is currently closed to vehicles and pedestrians following a report of a fire in the area.

"Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance.”