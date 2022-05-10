Footage of Enniskillen street ‘battle’ that killed John Paul McDonagh played in court

CCTV footage of a “full-scale street battle” in Co Fermanagh that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old was played to a jury yesterday.

The video, which captured the moment John Paul McDonagh sustained a fatal leg wound, was shown at Dungannon Crown Court, sitting in Belfast.

Joseph Joyce is charged with murdering Mr McDonagh, who bled to death after he was struck with a scythe-type weapon.

The violence occurred on the evening of Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Coolcullen Meadow in Enniskillen.

Joyce (32), from Abercorn Road in Derry, can be seen striking the victim with the weapon.

He claimed he was acting in self-defence and was protecting himself and his family in the face of an attack.

Before the CCTV was played, prosecuting barrister Barra McGrory QC opened the Crown’s case to the jury of six men and six women.

He said at the time of the street fight the Joyce family lived at Coolcullen Meadow, while the McDonaghs lived at neighbouring Drumawill Gardens.

On the day of the fatal incident in 2020, there was a barbecue in the garden of the McDonagh home with music playing. Joyce is accused of walking the short distance from his home to the back of the McDonagh property, where a row broke out.

Mr McGrory said it was the Crown’s case this row “developed very quickly into a full-scale battle on the street in Coolcullen Meadow”.

On the CCTV footage, John Paul McDonagh, his brother Gerard, and a youth who can’t be named, are seen walking up Coolcullen Meadow at around 8pm.

It’s the Crown’s case all three males are armed with weapons including a kitchen knife, a hoe and a glass bottle.

As they walk up the street, Joyce is seen standing outside his house armed with what the Crown say is a scythe-type weapon in one hand and a bottle of ammonia in the other.

A fight then erupts between Joyce and the other three males.

Mr McGrory said: “Tragically, during the course of this battle, which rages in the street for a short period of time, Mr McDonagh sustained a fatal wound caused by Joyce using his weapon.”

An artery in Mr McDonagh’s lower leg was severed, resulting in him bleeding to death.

The prosecutor said in the aftermath of the incident Joyce was arrested and charged with murder.

In a pre-prepared statement Joyce said he was acting in self-defence and was protecting himself and his family.

However, Mr McGrory said if he was in fear he could have taken steps to protect himself by “locking his doors and calling the police”.

The prosecutor told the jury that instead of doing this, Joyce “made a choice” to arm himself with the bladed weapon and bottle filled with ammonia and “chose to engage in a street fight”.

Joyce was subsequently charged with five offences arising from the incident.

He denies murdering John Paul McDonagh and wounding his brother Gerard McDonagh with intent.

He also denies possessing two separate weapons in a public place, and fighting and making an affray.

Gerard Christopher McDonagh was also charged with offences, which he denies, linked to the same incident.

The 26-year-old, from Lisnafin Park in Strabane, is standing trial on four charges, namely attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to Joseph Joyce on April 11, 2020, possessing both a knife and a spade on the same date, and affray.

The co-accused youth is being tried on four counts.

The teenager has denied charges of affray, possessing a knife, attempting to wound Joseph Joyce, and encouraging or assisting attempted GBH on Joyce by handing a spade to Gerard McDonagh for use as a weapon.