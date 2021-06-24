Funeral service: Former MLA Dunne laid to rest

Mourners carry the coffin at the funeral of Gordon Dunne

Holywood’s Maypole returned yesterday to fly the Union flag at half-mast for the DUP’s Gordon Dunne.

The former North Down MLA passed away after a short illness on Sunday.

Mr Dunne’s funeral procession walked along the Co Down town’s High Street towards the Maypole before finishing on Church Road outside his constituency office .

A funeral service was then held at the Martyrs’ Memorial Free Presbyterian Church, Belfast, at noon followed by burial at Redburn Cemetery in Holywood.

Mr Dunne was first elected to public office in 1981 and announced his departure from politics just two weeks ago. It is understood he had been diagnosed with cancer.

The 62-year-old was elected as an MLA for North Down in 2011. The DUP has selected his son, Ards and North Down Borough councillor Stephen Dunne, to replace him in the Assembly.

In his last public statement on June 9, Mr Dunne tweeted: “I have been very proud and blessed to assist thousands of people from right across the constituency, and beyond, on so many issues which impact on everyday life.”

DUP leader Edwin Poots had said Mr Dunne would be "sorely missed" by his party.