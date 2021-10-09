General Teaching Council ‘no longer serving profession’

Warning school leaders workload ‘at dangerous level’

The head of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) has called for urgent action to end the problems facing the General Teaching Council (GTCNI) which he said is no longer serving the teaching profession the way it should.

The call from President Graham Gault was made as the union of school leaders held its annual two-day conference.

The GTCNI, the governing body for teachers, has been embroiled in conflict for several years with accusations of in-fighting and bullying, and has been riddled with complaints over leadership.

The organisation is currently in special measures imposed by the Department of Education, and has admitted it is dysfunctional in its current format.

In another setback almost 500 teachers were left waiting for registration ahead of the new school term in August, with all teachers required to register with the GTCNI before being able to accept a position in a school.

“We believe that the current organisation and operation of the GTCNI does not further the principles of the GTCNI’s own mission statement,” said NAHT President Graham Gault.

“We have asked conference to call on NAHT to pursue all options to compel the government in Northern Ireland to take urgent and appropriate action for the sake of our profession and the children and young people who we serve.”

The conference also heard calls from school leaders over increasing pressure on teacher workloads, for clarity over school examinations next summer and for answers from the Education Authority on the “inability to plan for the growing number of pupils requiring placement in special schools”.

“In other motions to conference we have addressed issues around the consultative mechanisms of the Department of Education, and have sought support specifically in relation to a full, meaningful and transparent consultation around pre-school admissions,” said Mr Gault.

“We have also considered the issues of post-primary assessment, area planning and the central issue of the dangerous levels of workload for school leaders, which are not only negatively affecting our members’ health, but also detracting from our school leaders’ abilities to perform their key functions in relation to learning, teaching and safeguarding.

“We view the workload of school leaders to be at a level that it is now dangerous to their health and well-being.

“We need immediate action from employers to ensure that any review on workload considers the implementation of a time budget for school leaders and that current terms and conditions are reviewed.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said: “GTCNI has advised the Department that the majority of applications continue to be processed within their stipulated 6-8 week processing time and its staff are continuing to make every effort to shorten that timescale wherever possible.”

An Education Authority (EA) spokesperson said: “The Minister of Education has recently endorsed EA’s first Special Education Strategic Area Plan, to be developed and published in partnership with schools by June 2022. This will be fully consulted on in the New Year.”