Gerry Hutch trial: Jonathan Dowdall denies being bomb-making expert or planning ‘mass murder’

Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall has denied being a bomb-making expert or planning “mass murder” in bugged conversations with Regency Hotel shooting accused Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

Dowdall told Mr Hutch’s barrister he had never carried out an explosives demonstration for Northern Ireland republicans and insisted everything he was heard speaking about on the garda surveillance tapes came from “films and telly”.

The ex-politician was giving evidence for a fifth day in the trial of Mr Hutch for the gangland murder of David Byrne at the Regency.

The father of three was killed when five raiders, three disguised as ERU gardaí with assault rifles, along with an armed man in a flat cap and another gunman dressed as a woman, stormed the hotel.

The attack at a boxing weigh-in on February 5, 2016, fuelled the Kinahan-Hutch gang feud.

Mr Hutch (59), of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, has pleaded not guilty to the murder.

Dowdall had also been charged with Mr Byrne’s murder but before the trial started he instead pleaded guilty to facilitating the killing, by helping to book a room in the Regency for use by the attackers.

His murder charge was withdrawn by the prosecution and he turned state witness.

Dowdall (44) began testifying last week, when he alleged that Mr Hutch met him in a park on February 8, 2016 and confessed that he and another man, "Mago" Gately shot Mr Byrne. He also alleged that Gerard Hutch was handed the keys for a booked room in the Regency that was used by the attacker in the flat cap, Kevin Murray.

The court has already heard tapes of recorded surveillance conversations between Dowdall and Mr Hutch as the pair drove north on March 7, 2016, weeks after the Regency murder.

This afternoon, defence barrister Brendan Grehan SC questioned Mr Dowdall about what he is heard discussing on the tapes.

At one point Mr Hutch says the “six people” involved in the Regency “don’t know who the six people are", with Dowdall agreeing.

Dowdall told the court he had known about "Gerard, Patsy and Patrick" and had been told about “Mago”.

However when he saw the book of evidence, it was “all their family and friends” so Gerard Hutch “was lying to me", he said.

“Why would Gerard Hutch who confessed in the park one month prior to this to his own involvement be lying to you?”

“He obviously didn’t want to tell me who was involved,” Dowdall said.

Mr Grehan said Mr Hutch does not mention Mago or anyone else in the conversation “and neither do you”.

“The only way it makes sense that he’s lying is to explain away the fact that he’s not telling you (on the tape) what he previously told you," Mr Grehan said.

“No, that is totally wrong,” Dowdall said.

Similarly, Mr Grehan said Mr Hutch on the tape had not mentioned the key cards for the room in the Regency that Dowdall claimed to have handed over to him.

Dowdall said he brought up the room and Mr Hutch “changed the subject straight away”.

Dowdall accepted there was “level of truth” in an account he gave Mr Hutch on the tape about an incident where he contacted Alan Ryan, the slain Dublin Real IRA leader.

Dowdall said a family was being terrorised and he did contact Ryan to get it stopped.

Mr Grehan said it showed a “fairly serious level of involvement” with the IRA.

“I was never a member of the IRA,” Dowdall said.

Gerry Hutch

In another incident, he tells Mr Hutch, he held a man by the throat while Ryan gave him “a clatter". This was an “exaggerated story” to impress Mr Hutch and “locker room talk”, he told the court.

“You are trying to make me out here to be the chief of staff of the IRA,” Dowdall told Mr Grehan.

He said it was “ridiculous” to suggest he would have been able to “boss around” Alan Ryan and his brother Vinny.

Mr Grehan questioned Dowdall about his suggestion for Mr Hutch that “Bomber Kavanagh’s” wife be kidnapped at an Irish dancing event in Ennis.

The court heard this was David Byrne’s sister.

Dowdall said he meant nothing by this.

“I’m sorry for anything that offended that family, there’s no meaning to it. It’s horrendous but it didn’t happen,” Dowdall said.

Mr Grehan also said Dowdall suggests to Mr Hutch on the tapes that he makes a list of hitmen to be executed. Dowdall said he did not know who they were.

Earlier, Dowdall said after the alleged conversation in the park, Mr Hutch "never once told me again that he shot David Byrne but he did confirm again that it was them at the hotel".

Mr Grehan asked how the subject never came up again on the 10 hours of audio surveillance.

“He didn’t bring it up,” Dowdall said.

He told Mr Grehan that it was brought up about the “three yokes” alleged to have referred to the AK-47s used in the Regency attack, and there was a reference to “it was yous” at the hotel.

“Why would I repeat it back to him?” Dowdall said.

Mr Grehan said Dowdall he had been “caught on the tape basically planning mass murder”.

“That is ridiculous,” Dowdall replied, accepting that a discussion about explosives was "terrible talk" but insisted it was nonsense, “hypothetical”, no steps were ever taken and it “didn’t happen”.

Dowdall said he had been “asked would I do circuits", he went along with it and pressure was being put on him. Mr Grehan asked him what the timers were for.

“They wanted it for bombs but it didn’t exist,” he said. “They asked me would I do it, I said I’d try but it never happened,” he said.

“I don’t know what I’m talking about,” Dowdall said, and that it was something you would see “in every film you watch and TV programme".

“I had told them about it, I demonstrated nothing," he said.

Mr Grehan asked Dowdall about a clip where he discusses the use of a phone.

“You would want to be a serious expert to do something on the phone and I’m not,” he replied.

Mr Grehan asked if he was discussing “getting people whacked”.

“So is your client,” he replied. “It’s nonsense.”

Two other men are also on trial with Mr Hutch. Jason Bonney (51) and Paul Murphy (61) deny providing cars for the attack team. Mr Dowdall’s evidence does not relate to them.

The non-jury trial continues.