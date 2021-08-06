Get Set, Go! Boost children’s well-being with open-air play and activities from the National Trust

This summer, National Trust places in Northern Ireland will be ready to ‘Get Set, Go!’ with a range of active, sensory and playful activities that encourage fun, laughter and taking time out in nature.

You can pick up a ‘Get Set, Go’ activity card — or if you prefer, download them from the National Trust website — to take with you and inspire your summer adventure.

These activity cards have lots of ways to enjoy summer activities, such as ‘Find Your Way’ to explore new paths and discover different natural textures, or ‘Feel the Beat’ to tune in to the sounds and rhythms of nature.

Each activity is designed to have fun with what’s around you and explore the simple things this summer.

Playing is essential for children’s mental health and well-being and recent research by the conservation charity showed that connecting with nature supports different types of wellbeing, from being happy and feeling good, to functioning well day to day.

Research also found that children were more likely to report feeling happy if they had a higher level of nature connectedness, engaged in meaningful activities linked to nature (such as writing songs or poetry about nature) and spent time relaxing in nature.

The good news is that nature connection can be simple, everyday and under our noses, like walking barefoot, listening to birdsong and smelling flowers.

Annie Reilly, Experience Development Manager at the National Trust said: “Going barefoot is one of those simple pleasures that forces you to stop to be more aware of your surroundings and is a really great way of connecting with nature.

“We know other simple sensory pleasures such as smelling flowers, listening to birdsong and noticing butterflies and bees can also help with nature connection and encourage feelings of wellbeing.

“With people’s desire to reconnect with family and friends, and to enjoy time outdoors and the simple and sensory pleasures in life, we will be concentrating on ensuring families can do just that at many of our places this summer by providing safe spaces to enjoy and to have fun.”

Here are some of the National Trust ‘Get set, Go!’ activities near you:

The Argory, Co Armagh

Challenge friends and family at Blackwater Bootcamp. How high can you jump? How much can you lift?

Enjoy schoolyard skipping and tennis on the lawn; compose a nature tune in the giant arbour sound boot; try your hand at some Argory Art or help the next generation of cyclists learn to ride on the new free-to-hire balance bikes.

Pre-booking not required.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/the-argory

Castle Coole, Florence Court and Crom, Co Fermanagh

Grab a Get Set, Go card at Castle Coole, Crom or Florence Court and create your own adventure as you explore the activities at each place.

You can make a splash at Crom, add some bounce at Castle Coole, or follow the path at Florence Court, all whilst noticing nature at each of these special places.

Don’t forget to collect your wooden medal for taking part. Pre-booking not required.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/crom

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/castle-coole

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/florence-court

Rowallane Garden, Co Antrim

Venture into Explore & Play, a natural playground filled with fun, physical challenges. See if you can survive the swamp, find the tallest trees and get active in nature.

Don’t forget to pick up a Get Set, Go card to inspire your summer adventure. ‘Find your way’ to explore new paths and discover different natural textures, or ‘feel the beat’ to tune in to the sounds and rhythms of nature.

Pre-booking recommended.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/rowallane-garden

Mount Stewart, Co Down

Pick up your Get Set, Go pack from the courtyard outside Visitor Reception and choose your own adventure. Take a dive into forest bathing, hunt for hidden digital treasures with geocaching or try your hand at archery. Make a bee line for the Magic Ink Pot, a natural play area themed around magical journeys and mythical creatures; or see what strange and exotic animals you can find in the ark in the Italian Garden.

Pre-booking recommended.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/mount-stewart

Castle Ward, Co Down

Choose to go barefoot in the wildflower meadow, hit the target while buzzing along with the bees, Get Set, Go in a potato sack race, catch your breath during a yoga pose, or find your way through the estate with a natural sensory trail.

Pre-booking not required

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/castle-ward

Go wild outside

Getting children away from computer screens and enjoying outdoor activities can really help with growth and development. Here are a few things to try with your little ones:

Climb a tree: done safely and with adult supervision, this is a great confidence booster and can also build strength, hand-eye co-ordination, and problem solving skills.

Paddling: children will paddle anywhere at any time including winter. Put on their wellies and let them splash about to their heart’s content.

Rockpooling: head to your nearest beach with a bucket and net and see how many living species you can find in rockpools and ponds. Teach children to treat wild creatures with care and respect as they remove them from their natural habitats, and return them gently.

Bouldering: kids just love scrambling over rocks and obstacles. If you’re not near the sea, check out your local leisure centre, many have bouldering walls suitable for all ages.

Stargazing: children love going outside in the dark even on a simple walk to the shops. Talking to them about the night sky and stars encourages an interest in science and is a great family activity. If you have a garden why not lie outside in sleeping bags and try and identify the constellations.

Nature spotting: Head to your nearest green space and try and identify various species of birds and flowers. If your child learns to love the natural world, they will develop and in-built desire to protect it. Collect and keep odd-shaped stones, feathers and pressed flowers.

Visit an open-farm: children won’t realise the need to protect the planet, if they don’t learn to love it and the animals that also live on it.