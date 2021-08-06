Getting exam results? Here are 7 types of college courses to consider

Students will often ask themselves, what kind of course should I choose? What’s the best way to gain practical experience? How will I fund my studies?

So, to help you to cut through the noise, we’ve enlisted the help of Southern Regional College (SRC).

As NI’s largest further and higher education college outside of Belfast, SRC offers more courses, more choices and more support for learners.

Here are the different types of courses that every student should consider.

Diploma (Level 2 or 3)

Diploma programmes at Level 3 are equivalent to 3 A-Levels and provide you with the knowledge you need to succeed in your chosen career as well as offering the opportunity to progress to a higher education programme. SRC offers both Level 2 Diplomas and Level 3 Extended Diplomas.

Traineeship

A Traineeship is designed to provide you with the skills and qualifications you need to secure employment in your chosen occupation, progress to an apprenticeship at level 3 or further study at Level 3.

Traineeships are a new qualification being launched at SRC this year and are only available at FE Colleges. As well as being a route to both further study and employment, this qualification will help you gain the valuable skills employers want through work placement.

NVQ

NVQ stands for National Vocational Qualification. Each one includes practical work-related tasks. They're available in a range of subjects ranging from plumbing to hairdressing.

There are no age limits and no special entry requirements, although you might need to complete a Level 2 NVQ before starting a Level 3 programme.

Foundation Degree

Foundation Degrees are higher education qualifications at Level 5 that have been developed alongside employers to ensure you are learning the skills that employers want.

Many candidates studying a Foundation Degree choose to extend their studies to a Bachelor's Degree the following academic year. They also offer the option to go straight into the workplace.

HNCs/HNDs

HNCs and HNDs focus on 'learning by doing' and give skills that you can use in a particular job. They are highly valued by employers and can also count towards membership of professional bodies and other employer organisations.

HNCs at Level 4 take about one year to complete full-time and two years part-time. HNDs at Level 5 take two years full-time and can also be taken part-time, which takes longer.

Apprenticeships (Level 2 and 3)

Apprentices can be aged 16-24 (over 25 apprenticeships available in priority skill areas) and are employed from day one for a minimum of 21 hours per week with a Northern Ireland based company.

The level of apprenticeship you can apply for depends on what qualifications you have, and there are plenty of options for progression once you have completed your chosen course. These courses are offered in a vast range of subject areas including Business, Vehicle Repair, Electrical Installation, Hospitality, Retail and many more.

SRC’s established apprenticeship courses can significantly increase your future earning potential and employment prospects.

Higher Level Apprenticeships (HLA)

HLAs allow you to work and earn a salary whilst studying for a higher-level qualification to degree level. There are no course fees to pay with Higher Level Apprenticeships making them an excellent debt-free option. HLAs are offered in a variety of subjects at SRC such as Accounting, Computing, Digital Construction, Hospitality and Tourism, Science and Digital Marketing.

What other things should you consider?

Of course, choosing the right college for you isn’t just about the courses on offer. There are lots of other things to consider such as fees, location and class sizes.

Did you know that SRC’s fees are considerably lower than many universities? You could pay up to £9,000 per year at university for the same course provided at SRC for only £2,500 per year! You will also save on the cost of living expenses associated with living away from home and in a city. Their classes are also smaller which allows for a more focused direct teaching approach.

If you have not been successful in securing your first-choice place, you can come to SRC’s Clearing Day on Friday, September 3 from 10am to 4pm on all their campuses. At Clearing, staff members will be able to advise you about places still available and you will also have the opportunity to find out about specific courses.

Advertorial by

For further information on courses available at Southern Regional College, visit the SRC website or call 0300 123 1223.