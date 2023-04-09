Good Friday Agreement should be bigger part of NI’s school curriculum, young people say

The Good Friday Agreement should be a bigger part of the school curriculum, young people say.

A whole generation have grown up in a very different society because of the 1998 peace deal.

But some say they are not fully aware of what it really stands for.

Bailey Moore (19) thinks the Agreement is as relevant as ever, but feels that young people are not taught enough about it.

“I think we should definitely learn more about it in school, especially now with the [terror] threat level increasing,” she said.

“I feel like a lot of kids aren’t really taught about it and they don’t know about it. I mean, I’m 19 and I barely know anything about it and my sisters, they definitely wouldn’t have a clue, I feel it’s more people who grew up during it that will know about it, like my parents would know about it.”

Her friend, Amylee Forrest (19) agrees and admits she would like to have a greater understanding of the agreement.

“I honestly don't know that much about it, I wish I knew more to be honest,” she said.

Marissa McKittrick

The majority of young people sharing their opinions admitted that a lot of what they know about the Agreement came from knowledge their parents had passed down to them or social media.

Marissa McKittrick (19) feels that the Agreement should be taught as part of the education system.

“I feel like it’s up to schools to teach young people more about it, the last time I heard anything about it was third year, and even then I didn’t learn a lot about it," she said.

“You only really learn about it if you did history, and even then I did history for GCSE and I learnt more about Germany and America than I did about Northern Ireland.”

Scott McCall and Adam Millar

Although the vast majority of young people who shared their thoughts supported the Agreement, some didn’t support certain aspects of it.

“I think I would have voted for it for the peace but there as some things about it that don’t sit right with me, like the releasing of political prisoners,” Scott McCall, 21, said.

"I think it was definitely a good thing though because it brought an end to violence here for the most part,” he added.

Adam Millar (20) feels that if young people were taught about the GFA in school then they may have a greater understanding of politics in Northern Ireland and have more confidence to question politicians on their policies.

"If it’s been used in a way it shouldn’t be used then we will know,” he said. “If one party is saying one thing about it and another party is saying something completely different about it then we will know who to believe.”