Governors of St Patrick's Grammar in Downpatrick fail in court challenge over merger of three catholic schools

A High Court challenge to the planned merger of three post-primary Catholic schools has been dismissed.

St Patrick's Grammar School was seeking to judicially review proposals for its amalgamation with De La Salle High School and St Mary's High School in Downpatrick, Co Down.

But a judge today rejected all grounds advanced, including claims that the consultation process was unfair.

Under the plans, a new 1,600 pupil co-educational school could open by September 2021.

But governors, staff, parents and pupils at St Patrick's have expressed strong opposition to the project.

Dr Aidan Hamill, chairman of the Board of Governors, brought a case against the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) and the Trustees of the De La Salle Congregation.

Proceedings centred on the decision to present a Case for Change to the Education Authority.

Development proposals favoured by the Trustees involved amalgamation into a new co-educational voluntary grammar school.

Lawyers for St Patrick's disputed the legal authority to put the proposal to the Education Authority without securing agreement from the Board of Governors who have responsibility for the school's management.

However, Madam Justice Quinlivan rejected claims they had a power of veto over any proposals.

"It is clear that they must be consulted with, but in the event that the appropriate consultation has taken place, the proposer can ultimately advance a proposal with which they don't agree," she said.

Issues were also raised over the fairness of the consultation process allegedly carried out when the proposals were no longer at a formative stage.

Instead, it was submitted, the Trustees had already identified their preferred option of amalgamation of the three schools.

But the judge held that all of the reasons for opposition to the merger were contained in the Case for Change document and will be part of the next stage in the process to be carried out by the Education Authority.

She said: "Neither do I accept the contention that the concerns and objections raised by the school community were not subject to proper, conscientious consideration by the proposed respondent and that the outcome of the consultation process was in fact predetermined."

Dealing with an alleged legitimate expectation that St Patrick's would continue to operate as a grammar school, Madam Justice Quinlivan found no such commitment was ever made.

She added: "Moreover, it is clear that the current proposal envisages the retention of academic selection, albeit not for every school place.

"I do not consider that the applicant has an arguable case on this issue."