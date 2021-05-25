Great Britain earn first point at World Championships but suffer overtime heartbreak against Denmark

Great Britain 2-3 Denmark (OT)

Great Britain picked up their first point at the IIHF World Championships as they took Denmark to overtime but couldn't make it a win as Markus Lauridsen struck in the extra frame to seal the win.

The Danish defenceman fired past Ben Bowns - who made 29 saves - on the powerplay 4:35 into overtime to seal the extra point with Belfast Giants forward Ben Lake in the box, a cruel blow after another brilliant display from GB in Riga.

They needed a late goal from Mike Hammond 3:42 from the final buzzer to tie the game and force overtime, with Lake providing a superb assist, however they couldn't find the extra goal to claim the second point.

Goals from Julian Jakobsen and then Nicklas Jensen on the powerplay had put Denmark ahead after Ben O'Connor had opened the scoring for GB, with Hammond then striking in the third after a scoreless second period.

But while the result may be a disappointment, this was another big performance from GB, who move off bottom spot in Group A and above Sweden into seventh having picked up their first point of the tournament.

Head coaches Adam Keefe and Corey Neilson handed Belfast Giants forward Ciaran Long and Sheffield Steelers defenceman Sam Jones their debuts, while it was a big game for captain Jonathan Phillips, who made his 100th appearance for his country.

And it was GB who started strongly, taking their first lead of the tournament just 2:33 in when O'Connor's shot from the blue-line ricocheted in off the crossbar, with Brendan Connolly screening Danish goaltender Sebastian Dahm - who made 21 saves.

But Denmark responded well and, after GB survived an effort from the dangerous Lauridsen coming off the bar, Jakobsen tied it up at 10:19 when he backhanded a shot past Bowns after a scrappy play off a face-off.

And the Danes took the lead when Ross Venus was called for boarding, Jensen striking on the powerplay at 13:44 when his low shot was redirected past the unfortunate Bowns by the stick of Joshua Tetlow.

GB had to survive another penalty kill when Lake was called for slashing across the first intermission and then made it back-to-back kills when they played out a hooking call on Connolly.

Jakobsen then took a penalty of his own when he tripped centurion Phillips, however despite a couple of good looks for Robert Dowd and Liam Kirk, the Danes were able to see it out.

That preceded a cagey third period where shots were at a premium as Denmark tried to close things out, and it looked like GB's chances were over after they passed up an excellent chance when they couldn't strike on a powerplay after Matias Lassen headed off for interference on Lake.

But just when it looked like the game was over, Lake came up with the goods, staying strong behind the Danish net to hold onto the puck under pressure and then dishing it out in front for Hammond to fire low past Dahm to tie it up with just 3:42 remaining.

That took the game to overtime and after GB initially played out a hooking call on Kirk, the second time they went down a man after Lake was called for tripping, it was one penalty too many.

With the man advantage, the puck found its way to Lauridsen at the blue-line and the defenceman snapped a one-timer past Bowns and into the net for the game-winner and the extra point, breaking GB hearts.

GB are back in action on Wednesday when they take on Belarus in their fourth game of Group A (6:15pm UK time).