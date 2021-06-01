Great Britain finish World Championships campaign with defeat to Switzerland but Kirk shines again with double

Switzerland 6-3 Great Britain

If nothing else from this year's World Championships, Great Britain can come away knowing they have a genuine superstar in the form of winger Liam Kirk.

That's not to say GB have no other positives to take because they will consider this a hugely successful tournament given how they competed with some of the best teams in the world, but Kirk has been head and shoulders above any other player in a blue jersey and, indeed, many NHL stars in Riga.

Barring a hat-trick from a small handful of players in their final games, the former Sheffield Steelers winger will finish the group stages as the top scorer from any nation after a double against Switzerland in their final game took his tally to seven in as many games and he has continued to impress both with and without the puck.

Any notion that he may be back with the Steelers in the Elite League next season looks dead in the water, with rumours abounding that some Swedish Hockey League sides are tentatively keeping tabs on him, while a return to North America with the Arizona Coyotes is not out of the question either.

He scored two more quality goals and added an assist in the loss to the Swiss to help his cause as well, sniping past Reto Berra - 13 saves in two periods - in the Swiss net 11:08 into the first period before adding a powerplay marker in the second at 5:34 to beat out Switzerland's Grégory Hofmann to the group stage scoring title by one goal.

But the winger's contribution wasn't enough to see off one of the gold medal hopefuls, who scored four times in the second period alone to kill off the game and ensure they will be one of the favourites to win the tournament outright after progressing to the knockouts from Group A.

Christoph Bertschy scored twice for the Swiss, who won five of their seven games in Latvia to finish with 15 points from a possible 21, while winger Tristan Scherwey had three assists in the rout.

It means GB finish the group with a 1-6-1 record and with four points, and they could avoid finishing bottom of the standings - which, in an ordinary year, would see them avoid relegation - should Belarus lose in regulation to Russia in the final game on Tuesday evening, which would have been their aim coming into the tournament.

But they will take great pride in scoring in every game in Latvia, something they did not do in 2019, while there will be plenty of encouragement for the future given the performances of Ben Bowns and the likes of young talents such as David Clements, Joshua Tetlow and Samuel Duggan throughout the tournament.

"For other teams' coaches to say (how hard we are to play against), it just shows how much we care about playing and playing the right way and how hard we work," said Kirk, who was named GB's forward of the tournament.

"We know we're not the most skilled team or the fastest team but we have a lot of heart and desire and passion. We're disappointed with the result tonight but we're happy with the full tournament.

"We've come a long way. We wanted to make sure we stayed up (in 2019) and we built on that. We know there's no relegation this year but we wanted to prove we could still compete at this level and I think we did that."

In this final game, GB had started well, and only a good stop from Berra denied Brendan Connolly on the backhand after he went on a two-on-one with Mike Hammond, and then the special teams produced when they blanked the lethal Swiss powerplay at the first attempt after Ben O'Connor's tripping call on Enzo Corvi.

But Swiss dangerman Hofmann was the one to watch and he did the damage early as he put them ahead, Corvi benefitting from a nice bounce down the boards to skate towards goal and feed his wing partner, who beat Bowns at his near post at 10:31 for 1-0.

Their lead would last only 37 seconds, though, and it was that man Kirk who did it again for GB, the elusive winger picking up on a misplay by Corvi and skating into the right circle where he snapped a quick wrister in off the left post to tie it up at 11:08 and, at that time, tie Hofmann for the tournament scoring lead.

GB then passed up a big chance to take the lead when defenceman Mirco Müller boarded Ben Lake but they couldn't strike on the powerplay, with Bowns needing to bail them out as the blue-liner sprung Corvi in behind straight out of the box but the goaltender made the big stop.

There was nothing he could do about Romain Loeffel's go-ahead goal, however, the defenceman completely mis-hitting his shot from the blue-line, but that gave it a bizarre knuckleball style flight in the air that evaded everybody and found the back of the net at 16:42 to make it 2-1.

But once again GB burst out of the blocks quickly in the second period and, when Nico Hischier was pinged for goaltender interference, Kirk got his seventh goal of the tournament on the powerplay just 5:34 into the second period, picking up the rebound from Mike Hammond's shot and sliding it under Berra's pads.

Aside from that, however, the middle frame belonged to the Swiss and after GB got a let-off when Hischier found Philipp Kurashev but the Chicago Blackhawks man fanned on an empty net, the Swiss found a lethal scoring touch and struck four times in 7:39 to kill the game as a contest.

Defenceman Santeri Alatalo got the first on the powerplay with Ben Lake in the box for tripping, the blue-liner's shot deflecting off Brett Perlini and Davey Phillips leaving Bowns with no chance at 10:07, and then 13 seconds later, straight off the face-off, Scherwey fired the puck to the crease where Bertschy tipped it in for 4-2.

Not content with just a two-goal lead, the Swiss continued their relentless assault and Bertschy grabbed his second at 16:34 when he tipped in Raphael Díaz's shot from the point before Hischier got on the scoreboard at 17:46 when he snapped a one-timer top shelf off Kurashev's pass into the slot.

Both sides switched netminders for the final period - Jackson Whistle replacing Bowns and keeping a 12-save third period shut-out and Melvin Nyffeler coming in for Berra - and GB opened the final frame with a strong penalty kill after Davey Phillips was pinged for tripping.

And it would be Connolly who would win the third period for GB as Kirk added an assist to his two goals, the winger playing a one-two with Hammond and shooting on Nyffeler, and when the netminder could only drop it into the crease, Connolly was there to deposit the rebound at 13:57.

It could have been even better for GB too after Lake managed to force a turnover in the Swiss zone and skated in on Nyffeler but couldn't find the finish and then Robert Dowd had an opportunity on the rebound but again fired straight at the goalie.

A disappointing end to the tournament for GB but one from which they will take a considerable amount of positives. Finland awaits in 2022 and, on the basis of this display, they will not be overwhelming favourites to be relegated again.