107 hours longest wait to be admitted as hundreds attend Northern Ireland’s emergency departments

One patient in Northern Ireland waited over 107 hours to be admitted to hospital this week.

The shocking figure was revealed as the Department of Health held a briefing on Wednesday to outline the pressures facing the health service.

At 9am on Wednesday, there were 542 people waiting in emergency departments, with 447 waiting there over four hours for admission and a further 300 waiting more than 12 hours.

The longest wait recorded from arrival to admission at an emergency department was 107 hours and 43 minutes.

Figures also showed there were 22 ambulances waiting outside emergency departments at 9am, with a further six en route at the time.

Occupancy in Northern Ireland’s hospitals was 111% on Wednesday morning.

The Department of Health also indicated there were 569 patients declared medically fit at midnight on Tuesday, representing 24 wards ready to be freed up in the system.

Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) Michael Bloomfield also outlined the pressures facing the service.

Over the last four weeks, the NIAS has received an average of 800 999 calls daily, with numbers peaking at 1,000 on December 19.

The average wait for a Category 1 call – the most urgent – was 14 minutes and 30 seconds, well above the eight minute recommendation, with some waiting up to 30 minutes.

Category 2 calls took an average of one hour and 32 minutes to respond, while Category 3 calls – the least urgent - saw some waiting up to 24 hours.

Mr Bloomfield said the service was losing 25-30% of its capacity while waiting outside emergency departments, with most days seeing patients waiting as long as 9-10 hours.

“The pressures facing the ambulance service have been well reported in recent days and are really just a symptom of the pressures right across the system,” he said.

“They do bring particular risks to patients waiting in the community for an ambulance who have not yet been assessed.

“It has been a particularly busy period; we expect that to continue and get worse over the next couple of weeks over Christmas and into January.

“It also has a huge impact on staff waiting that length of time with a patient, they will have late finishes, working a 14-15 hour shift at times.

“They are arriving at patients in the community who they know have deteriorated during the time they have waited.

“The importance of addressing the discharge issue to address the wider flow issues cannot be overstated.”

Chief medical officer Professor Sir Michael McBride also warned of the potential for health care to be further destabilised by an increase in flu cases and a resurgence in Covid infections.

I cannot recall a time when concerns across the health and social care system were at this level. This winter will be about providing the best care we can, minimising harm and supporting staff while yet again they take the strain.

He urged people to get vaccinated to prevent the service deteriorating further.

“I am extremely concerned. The health service is extremely fragile and an extraordinary effort by staff has been required for many months up to now,” he said.

Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride

“We will all need to play our part in supporting our staff get through the coming weeks. We, the public, need to get our flu and Covid vaccines, to protect ourselves, others and the health service from potential surges from these viruses.

“If you need urgent help, then our health service is here for you, but we do need to use it wisely; and I ask everyone to work with hospital teams to support the discharge of your relatives when their medical care is complete.

“We also need sustained action for the longer-term including recurrent, significant investment and greater reconfiguration of services. Patients and staff will keep paying the price if this does not happen.”