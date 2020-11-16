£1.5m paid to 61 Muckamore Abbey staff suspended from hospital at centre of probe

Some employees at scandal-plagued Muckamore Abbey have been off work and earning wages for two years

More than £1.5million has been paid to 61 currently suspended staff of a scandal-plagued hospital, it has been revealed.

The employees concerned have been off work and earning wages for up to two years.

Thirteen people have been arrested by police probing allegations of abuse, both physical and mental, at Muckamore Abbey Hospital in south Antrim, with the latest arrest in the past week.

Seventeen staff suspended for between 18 and 24 months were paid £381,586, Health Minister Robin Swann revealed in a written Assembly answer to questions tabled by Trevor Clarke, South Antrim DUP MLA.

The figures are broken down by time period, from zero to 24 months and are the costs up to the end of October.

They reveal that a total of 64 were suspended over the last two years. Three have been permitted to return to work at the hospital operated by the Belfast Trust.

Fifteen staff members have been on “precautionary suspension” for up to six months, nine for between six and 12, 20 between 12 and 18, and 17 between 18 and 24.

“Responsibility for placing staff on precautionary suspension rests with the Belfast Trust as the employing body,” Mr Swann wrote in his reply.

They are all trust staff, he added.

Along with those away from work for between 18 and 24 months, those suspended in the last six months have been paid £30,307, the nine in the next bracket have been paid £309,372 and those at home for between a year and 18 months £833,409.

The minister described these as the “approximate costs”.

It works out an average of just over £24,000 per staff member.

Last Wednesday, detectives from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch investigating the allegations of abuse of patients arrested a 43-year-old male in the Antrim area.

In September, Mr Swann announced a public inquiry into the allegations of abuse.

This followed two reports into the allegations, including the Serious Adverse Incident Report and a Review into the Leadership and Governance of Muckamore Abbey Hospital by the Belfast Trust.

A chair of the inquiry has not yet been announced.

“I want to take this opportunity to once again put on record my apologies on behalf of the Health and Social Care system to patients and families who have been let down by failure to protect patients from abuse,” Mr Swann said as he announced the inquiry.

“But families want more than apologies.

“They want and need and deserve answers as to why this happened and how it was allowed to happen – and I hope that the public inquiry I have announced today will give them those answers.”

He added: “I cannot find words to adequately describe the scale of this betrayal of trust, this scandal.”

Allegations of abuse first began to emerge in 2017. In August 2019, the police officer leading the investigation said CCTV footage revealed 1,500 crimes on one ward alone. The BBC also reported that the trust confirmed that between 2014 and 2017 there had been more than 50 reported assaults on patients by staff, with five investigated and substantiated.

CCTV footage from the Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) has also emerged showing patients being hit, punched, flicked and verbally abused by nursing staff.

Muckamore Abbey is an assessment and treatment facility for adults with severe learning disabilities and mental health problems.

Mr Swann pledged families and patients would have the opportunity to influence the Terms of Reference for the inquiry.

He also said: “This is a sad chapter in the history of Health and Social Care Services in Northern Ireland and, in particular both the Belfast Trust and Muckamore Abbey Hospital.”

He said there was a need to transform services for adults with learning difficulties.