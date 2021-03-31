16 people diagnosed with HIV in blood scandal, probe told

Sixteen people from Northern Ireland contracted HIV as part of the infected blood scandal, a public inquiry has heard.

Yesterday, the Infected Blood Inquiry examined evidence relating to the Northern Ireland Haemophilia Centre, which was based at the Royal Victoria Hospital from the late 1950s until the early 2000s.

Thousands of people across the UK were infected with HIV and Hepatitis C during the 1970s and 1980s after receiving contaminated blood during medical treatment for haemophillia.

A total of 99 people from Northern Ireland were infected in what has been described as "the worst scandal in the history of the NHS".

On Tuesday the inquiry heard written evidence from Dr Elizabeth Mayne who was director of the centre from 1978 until her retirement in 1999. She also worked at the centre from 1968.

In her evidence Dr Mayne detailed how treatment worked through the Northern Ireland Haemophilia Centre.

She explained that in the mid 1970s advances in drugs to treat blood disorders had meant suitable patients could now be treated from home.

Until the invention of cryoprecipitate in the mid 1960s there were few options for treating haemophillia. Factor VIII concentrate became available in the early 1970s.

As a result Dr Mayne claimed she drew up a policy for the centre detailing how all home patients would be treated with Factor VIII from one drug company (Kryobulin), inpatients another (Hemofil) while the majority of children continued to receive cryoprecipitate.

She said at the time there was little scientific basis for her policy, "merely my innate apprehension about injecting material repeatedly and at frequent intervals by the intra venous route into young patients".

In her written evidence Dr Mayne detailed that of the 110 annually treated patients, 43 were treating themselves at home.

She said of this group 15 contracted HIV, with the 16th person testing positive being the spouse of someone in the home treatment group.

There were no positive patients in the inpatient group and and no children tested positive, she said.

A March 1988 profile of the management of haemophilia in Northern Ireland authored by Dr Mayne put forward her belief Northern Ireland had fared better than the rest of the UK as a result of her policy.

"The HIV antibody positive rate for severely affected patients in the UK is 54%, with some centres having ratings of 75-80%. In Northern Ireland only 16 patients have been showing to be antibody positive. This is equivalent to 25% of the most severely affected patients and 16.5% of all treated patients in the province," she wrote.

"The figures may be explained on the basis of the transfusion policy operated in the haemophilia centre since home treatment began in 1974. A single commercial product was used for all home treatment patients and a second was used for the rest. Thus patients were exposed to a regular and restricted number of donors.

"It is probable that exposure to many different commercial products resulted in the higher positivity ratios in other centres."

However, lead counsel to the inquiry Jenni Richards QC noted that the centre's records showed patients on occasion receiving different drugs depending on the circumstances.

"It would appear part of Dr Mayne's policy to keep patients on one product, the extent to which that was successful or not is unclear because certainty annual return information shows there were a number of patients who received a range of different products," she told the inquiry.

The centre moved to the Belfast City Hospital in the early 2000s and now forms part of the hospital's Northern Ireland Haemophilia Comprehensive Care Centre and Thrombosis Unit.