22 abortions carried out in Northern Ireland in year, new figures show as MP claims 100 refused

Government says further legislation could be proposed

An MP has claimed over 100 women in Northern Ireland have been refused an abortion with some turning to the internet for pills.

It comes as new Department of Health figures show there were 22 abortions carried out in Northern Ireland during the financial year of 2019/20

That was an increase of eight on the previous year's 14.

Fifteen terminations were carried out on women aged 30 and over, five on a women aged 25 to 29, and two on women aged 24 and under, the figures show. All were women living in Northern Ireland.

Abortion was decriminalised in Northern Ireland in October 2019 following an intervention from Westminster and during the suspension of power sharing.

The Labour MP Stella Creasey - whose was behind the Westminster move - asked about provision in Northern Ireland given legal action on access to services in the Commons on Wednesday. She asked for the government to intervene and uphold the legislation.

The MP said there was "clear evidence" over 100 women had been refused abortions and were forced to buy pills online.

Robin Walker, under-secretary at the Northern Ireland Office, said his office had been engaged in providing services with the NI Department of Health.

He said that while that was the best way to progress the matter through the devolved institutions, his government was considering further legislative action through parliament "at the appropriate time should it be required".

He said the situation was being closely monitored and they recognised the urgency of the matter but also the "huge challenges" facing the departments of health in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart - who opposes abortion - raised concerns the law allowed for "sex-selective" abortion as it could be carried out up to 12 weeks.

Mr Walker said the regulations did not reference "sex-selective" abortion and there was no evidence to indicate this was taking place and statistics would continue to be monitored.

Abortion regulations took effect in March 2020. Since then, health trusts have provided an interim early medical abortion service to ensure access whilst services are commissioned.

This service has been facilitated through Informing Choices NI, which acts as the Central Access Point.

However, a legal action has been launched by Northern Ireland’s Human Rights Commission against the UK government, the Executive and Stormont's over their provision of services.

While women have a legal entitlement to the early medical abortion service, pressures on funding has seen health trusts cease services, or refuse to take on cases from other areas. The Northern Trust recently resumed services, while the South Eastern Trust is expected to restarts its soon.

Amnesty International has called for the Health Minister to commission services and provide adequate funding.

In 2017 funding was introduced to allow women from NI to access services in England and Wales. That scheme remains in place.

The latest statistics from Department of Health in London show that for 2019 there were 1,014 abortions for women from Northern Ireland, slightly lower than the 1,053 in 2018. Current levels remain lower than the peak of 1,855 Northern Ireland resident abortions in 1990.

In October last year, it was reported that women in Northern Ireland had been forced to turn to backstreet abortions and some had attempted suicide over the lack of services available for pregnancy terminations.

Making the accusation, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists criticised Mr Swann for failing to commission abortion services despite the Government's legal obligation to do so.

Health Minister Robin Swann has said commissioning abortion services is a “controversial issue” and must be referred to the Executive for consideration.