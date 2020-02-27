2,300 Northern Ireland health staff posts remain vacant

Northern Ireland's health service was short of more than 2,300 nurses, midwives and hospital doctors at the end of last year, it has emerged.

There were 2,207 vacant nursing jobs at the end of December, while at the same time, health bosses were trying to fill 165 hospital doctor posts.

However, one of Northern Ireland's most senior doctors has warned that the figures, released yesterday by health officials, do not reflect the full extent of the NHS staffing crisis.

Dr Tom Black, chair of the British Medical Association's (BMA) Northern Ireland Council, said the statistics only refer to posts which health trusts are actively trying to fill.

"So there are likely to be an even higher number of vacant posts across Northern Ireland," he said.

The Londonderry doctor also said patients are suffering as a result of the staffing crisis.

"Our consultant and specialty doctor members are telling us that they are working in highly pressurised environments where patient care is suffering," he said.

"No-one wants to see patients on trolleys or waiting years for an appointment, but unless we address some of the pressures and transform our system then the number of vacancies will increase.

"In addition, as doctors' pay continues to fall behind counterparts elsewhere in the UK, and the pension crisis continues, we run the risk of not being able to attract new doctors to work here or keep the ones we have in post.

"We are also beginning to see a pattern where junior doctors are choosing not to go into training to become a consultant - 40% of junior doctors here say they would not recommend Northern Ireland as a place to undertake medical training.

"We need to keep these young doctors in the system to make sure the problem does not get worse in the future," he said.

The figures were released less than a week after Dr Black addressed the Stormont health committee and said that Northern Ireland needs an additional 1,000 consultants by 2033 in order to provide a safe service.

A growing number of patients are spending longer than 12 hours on trolleys in emergency departments, while hospital waiting lists are spiralling out of control. The declining performance of the health service has been blamed in part on the staffing crisis.

Pat Cullen, director of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Northern Ireland, last night said the figures demonstrate why nurses felt it necessary to strike in December and January.

"The latest nursing vacancies for December of last year come as no surprise to nurses in Northern Ireland," she said.

"Over the past year nursing has consistently had the highest level of vacancies among all staff groups working in health and social care services."

According to the figures, the vacancy rate in nursing posts had fallen slightly in December - down from 2,482 in June 2019 to 2,114 at the end of the year.

However, the number of empty nursing support posts has more than doubled between March 2017 and December last year, from 271 to 545.

Ms Cullen said she was concerned by this and said the figures reinforce the need for the Health Minister to act urgently to address shortages across the nursing profession.

The figures have also highlighted startling shortages in other NHS services.

There were 366 empty social worker posts at the end of last year, compared to 151 in March 2017, while health bosses were trying to fill 636 domiciliary care worker posts in December.

At the same time, the figures show health bosses were trying to recruit 529 allied health professionals - up from 301 in March 2017.

A spokesman from the Department of Health said it "is taking a range of actions to reduce vacancies, both in the short term, for example, international nursing recruitment, and in the longer term, including implementation of the Workforce Strategy which was published in May 2018, increased training commissioning, and efforts to ensure that HSC is an employer of choice.

"It is clear, however, that there are no quick fixes, and sustainable, multi-year funding is required, together with service transformation."