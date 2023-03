Trade union criticises Trusts’ expenditure and claims it is due to ‘failed workplace planning’

Information provided by Trusts details upwards of £181m spent on nursing and midwifery, and £44m was spent on administrative and clerical staff from agencies

More than a third of a billion pounds that has been spent on agency and locum health workers in Northern Ireland during the pandemic is “completely unacceptable” and due to a failure in workplace planning, trade unions have said.