4,000 patients affected as Ballymena medical practice facing closure this month

Kells and Connor Medical Practice in Ballymena will close its doors at the end of the month (Stock image)

A former Health Minister has voiced concern at news that a GP practice in Ballymena will close within weeks.

The Kells and Connor Medical Practice will close at the end of April after a failed search to find a new GP contractor to take over the running of the practice.

Its 4,000 patients will be allocated to other GP surgeries in surrounding areas.

The Department of Health said: “Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of all parties involved, a new GP contractor has not been identified to take over the running of practice. Regrettably, this means that from May 1 2023, the medical centre will close.

"All alternative options in relation to the continuation of services at Kells and Connor Medical Practice were fully exhausted.”

Letters are being issued to all those registered with Kells and Connor practice to advise them they will be allocated to other practices.

Former Health Minister Robin Swann, an Ulster Unionist MLA who lives locally, and UUP Councillor Keith Turner warned the closure is likely to heap further pressure on already struggling neighbouring GP practices.

Before the closure was announced, the two UUP representatives met with the Permanent Secretary at the Department of Health to stress the urgency for action to be taken.

Mr Swann said the outcome could have been avoided had a Health Minister been in post.

He said: “During the meeting with the Department of Health senior management, both Cllr Turner and I warned that unless immediate action was taken and the practice was saved from closure, it could be laying the foundations for even greater problems to come for the wider area.

“Whilst I acknowledge that despite the efforts of Department officials and others, no qualified GP could be found to take over the practice, there was another option.

“Whenever the Dromore & Trillick GP practice in Co Tyrone was facing the scenario of patient dispersal during my time as Minister of Health, instead of allowing that to happen I instructed the Western Trust to take that contract on.”

He added: "Had there been a Minister of Health in post now, perhaps a similar instruction would have been given to the Northern Trust, even on a very short-term basis. It would have avoided the scenario of patients having to be spread out across other GP practices, many of which are already operating with full lists.

"Unfortunately however, it was confirmed to me during the meeting with the Department that such a decision wasn’t possible in the absence of a Minister.”

Mr Turner asked Department of Health officials come to the village and engage with residents.

DUP councillor William McCaughey said the people of Kells and Connor will now be deprived of a practice “utilised by generations of local residents”.

“The GP dilemma is not an issue that has arisen overnight, but we see here the terrible consequences of neglecting this evident problem,” he said.

He is now calling on the strategic planning group to “now tell the general public what the plan is for GP services”.

“If the health authorities are willing to permit a GP surgery such as this to close, then little hope can be sought for the prevention of further closures of other GP surgeries around the province in the future,” he said.

“As a local councillor and the former community pharmacy manager, I have been told that within two weeks, all patients will be notified of the finality of this closure, with patients being relocated to already overstretched Ballymena and Antrim GP services.”

The DoH acknowledged the “ongoing and significant pressures on GP practices, stemming from the fact that demand for their services is outstripping current capacity to provide it”.

“Notwithstanding budgetary pressures, the department is committed to building the GP workforce. We have made significant progress in relation to the number of GPs trained each year," it added.

“The number of GP training places in Northern Ireland has been increased by 70% from 2015 levels in recent years. The review of places is ongoing and the Department will consider recommendations from the review of training places in the future.

"The Department has also recently streamlined the processes for GPs who qualified in a number of countries to take up roles in Northern Ireland.”

Last year, there were concerns a fellow Ballymena practice would close its doors after Ballymena Family Practice attempted to search for a new contractor.

However, the Department of Health confirmed that a new GP had been appointed earlier this year. Grove Medical Practice in north Belfast was also saved from closure after a new contractor was found.

Ten GP surgeries closed their doors last year in Northern Ireland.

Read more: Health service at risk of ‘collapse’ with GP practices across NI in crisis