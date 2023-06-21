4,000 vulnerable children in Northern Ireland on the waiting list to be seen by a social worker

Review urges major shake-up in current system to ease pressures and address a staffing crisis

More than 4,000 children here are estimated to be on the waiting list for assessment and help from social care services, a study has revealed.

The NI Review of Children’s Social Care Services was commissioned by Health Minister Robin Swann in October 2021.

It was led by Professor Ray Jones, Emeritus Professor of Social Work at Kingston University and St George’s University of London.

Although there are a reported 1,832 cases waiting to be allocated a social worker, Prof Jones said the real number was considerably higher.

“Some of them are not individual children, there are families which might have one or two or three children,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“You add that up and you probably have around 4,000 children... where families are experiencing difficulties. The care that might be given to the children is really on the edge, and there are no social workers being allocated to those children to find out what’s happening.”

The report makes 53 recommendations, with a focus on pressures facing the system and the crisis in staff recruitment and retention.

It suggests organisations delivering child social care should undertake their own recruitment, and review pay banding and grading structures.

“Retention is maybe a bigger issue than recruitment. We can keep recruiting newly-qualified social workers, but what we need to do is keep our experienced workers as well,” he added.

“One recommendation is to reward people for staying and recognise the contribution they make in terms of their experience and expertise.

“They are undertaking tasks that if they had family support workers, contact workers doing some of the practical tasks with families, they could free up time for them to do the work they need to do.”

He also recommends locating statutory children and family social care services within a stand-alone organisation where it is the primary focus, warns against any privatisation of children’s care, and calls for the appointment of a Minister for Children and Families.

“Statutory children’s social care is provided by the five health trusts, which are really busy organisations trying to tackle issues of hospitals and healthcare,” Prof Jones added.

“Children’s social care doesn’t really get all the attention people would like to give it and one of the ways of moving that forward is to create a children’s social care agency for Northern Ireland.

“That would help to give more consistency and attention to children’s social care; and to have a Minister for Children and Families who would work alongside the Children’s Commissioner would make sure political attention is being given to this.”

As well as poor mental health, drug and alcohol misuse, and domestic violence, we have to deal with an additional “toxic trio” of issues, according to the expert.

He explained: “The legacy of the Troubles and the trauma that people still carry with them is generating higher levels of mental health issues in Northern Ireland.

“Secondly, it’s not just historic, you have people living in communities today where there is still a threat and fear. That is also adding to mental health issues, drug and alcohol issues, and potentially the vulnerability of children and women in particular.

“Thirdly... you have the absence of an operating political government, so if issues need addressed, they are not getting the attention or action they require.”

Department of Health permanent secretary Peter May said: “We fully accept that change is necessary if we are to meet the ever-increasing demand for children’s services in Northern Ireland and ensure children and families get the help they need.

Permanent secretary at the Department of Health Peter May

“The department has commenced work to address the challenges facing our workforce.

“In March 2022 we completed a review of the social work workforce and established a workforce reform board.

“A priority for the board has been the stabilisation of the children’s services workforce and I am pleased significant progress has been made.

“Trusts are on target to end the use of agency social workers by the end of this month.

“The other key recommendations from this review will require significant service changes, and in some cases cut across a number of government departments.

“Therefore, these are decisions that will need to be considered by a minister and an Executive.

“In the meantime, my department will undertake a public consultation on the organisational and service changes recommended, and make the necessary preparations for an incoming minister.”