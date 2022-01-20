63 abortions were carried out in NI hospitals, 41 more than in previous year

The figures relate to hospital based terminations of pregnancy for 2020/21.

The Department of Health has released statistics on medical abortions carried out in Northern Ireland hospitals during 2020/21.

A statisitcal bulleting shared online showed that 63 terminations of pregnancy took place in HSC hospitals, an increase of 41 from the previous year.

The Department said this could be the result of changes after legislation was passed in March 2021.

This figure only relates to procedures carried out on hospital inpatients and day cases, and so is not representative of all terminations notified to the Chief Medical Officer during 2020/21.

Of the 63 terminations included in this report, all of the women were normally resident in Northern Ireland.

A total of 41 of the procedures were for women aged 30 years and over, 12 were for women aged 25 to 29 and 10 for women aged under 24.

The figures follow a Stormont vote last month, in which a bid to prohibit late stage abortions in cases of serious disability did not pass.

DUP MLA Christopher Stalford had brought forward a private members bill intended to change abortion legislation brought by Westminster while the Stormont Assembly collapsed in 2019.

Speaking at the time, Mr Stalford said the bill would have made it illegal to abort a baby up to birth (40+ weeks) for disabilities such as Down’s syndrome, club foot or cleft lip.

He called it “deeply worrying” that MLAs had rejected this.

The Green Party leader and MLA Clare Bailey, however, said at the time the bill had sought to “roll back on the hard-won rights of women in Northern Ireland”.

But Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said the Bill was part of a “shameful” strategy to block abortion services.

She also called on the Health Minister Robin Swann to fully implement abortion services in Northern Ireland following the Westminster vote.

At present, the law in Northern Ireland allows abortion in all circumstances up to 12 weeks.

Terminations are also allowed up to 24 weeks when there is a risk to a woman’s physical or mental health.

There is no time limit in cases of fatal foetal abnormality or when there is a diagnosis of a serious physical or mental impairment that would caused a serious disability.

Despite this, abortions after 24 weeks in these circumstances are rare.