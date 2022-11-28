76 new cases of HIV in NI last year, report shows

There was a 12% annual rise in HIV cases in Northern Ireland last year, official figures have revealed.

The HIV surveillance in Northern Ireland 2022 report said that 76 new cases were diagnosed here in 2021, compared to 68 in 2020.

The paper from the Public Health Agency (PHA) also detailed that there are 1,325 people here living with HIV.

Ahead of World Aids Day on December 1, the PHA is encouraging everyone to practise safer sex and get tested early if they have put themselves at risk.

PHA consultant Dr Gillian Armstrong said 79,571 HIV tests were carried out in NI in 2021 — a 21% increase on 2020.

“Of the 76 new cases of HIV which were diagnosed, 31 (41%) occurred through gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. Twenty-one (28%) new HIV diagnoses occurred through heterosexual transmission and 14 (18%) new HIV diagnoses occurred through injecting drug use,” she said.

“Many people who are living with HIV have no obvious signs or symptoms. The only way of knowing if you have the virus is by taking a HIV test. It is important not to delay seeking advice and taking a test if you feel you have been at risk.”

People with HIV have a near-normal life expectancy if diagnosed early and treated promptly. Of those on treatment in Northern Ireland, 97% had an undetectable viral load, and at this level a person living with HIV has effectively zero risk of sexually transmitting the virus.