Acknowledging failures only the first step, says NI Covid bereaved families group

The UK Covid-19 Inquiry heard evidence from Arlene Foster and Richard Pengelly on Tuesday.

Arlene Foster, former First Minister of Northern Ireland, arrives to give evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry at Dorland House in London (Pic: Belinda Jiao/PA Wire)

Finding out how loved ones were let down by local government’s response to the pandemic will help better protect the public in future, a group for Covid-bereaved families in Northern Ireland has said.

It comes after the appearance of former First Minister Baroness Arlene Foster and former NI health chief Richard Pengelly before the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Tuesday.

Brenda Doherty, co-lead of the Northern Ireland Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said today’s evidence had uncovered a “number of failings” that could have been avoided.

"It doesn’t take an Inquiry to work out that an absence of ministerial accountability and a functioning Executive wouldn't have helped Northern Ireland’s preparedness for a pandemic,” she said.

"Legislation crucial to pandemic preparedness does not exist in Northern Ireland as it does across the rest of the UK, leaving public services and systems less able to step up and meet the challenges of a pandemic.

"Shockingly, even when there is a functioning Executive, there is no system by which scientific advice can be given directly to the Executive Office.

"Even when the Executive was sitting between 2015 and 2020, no scientific advice was sought or given to the Executive Office, who hold responsibility for Civil Contingency planning.”

Ms Doherty said it was important lessons were learned from the failings in preparedness for the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Key issues like these coming to light is exactly why we campaigned for an Inquiry. We know our loved ones were let down, and by finding out exactly how they were let down we will be better able to protect the public in the future,” she said.

“We are glad that witnesses like Dame Arlene Foster and Sir Michael McBride have acknowledged these failings, but this is only the first step. We can’t let the mistakes of the past continue to be repeated, and we need changes to be made now, if we are to keep the people of Northern Ireland safe in future pandemics.

“Our loved ones deserved so much more, and we all deserve for lessons to be learned and acted upon ahead of the next pandemic.”

Baroness Foster had told the Inquiry that the Westminster government should have identified gaps in Northern Ireland’s pandemic readiness and taken action while Stormont was not functioning in the run-up to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During her evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry today, Baroness Foster said the UK Government should have acted in their role as sovereign government when they were aware of a weakness in Northern Ireland’s preparedness.

“There was a reduced resilience and I believe that the Westminster politicians that were in charge of Northern Ireland, ostensibly from a sovereignty point of view, at that time should have been made aware of that difficulty and should have acted,” Ms Foster said.

“Because if there is a gap in resilience in part of the United Kingdom, surely that should concern the government of the United Kingdom in terms of where there are gaps, whether that is in Wales, Scotland or indeed in Northern Ireland.

“I believe it’s what’s called realpolitik. Unfortunately if there is a difficulty in Northern Ireland, then we are left without ministerial cover.

“I do believe that the UK Government needs to look at that and when there is an absence of power-sharing, which, of course, has been voted on by the people of Northern Ireland and that’s the system of government that they desire, then there is a responsibility on Westminster to step in.”

In response to a question from Inquiry Chair Heather Hallett, Ms Foster said responsibility for informing the Westminster government should have fallen to the NI Civil Service.

“The Civil Service in Northern Ireland does have a relationship with the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) and of course they have ongoing conversations,” she said.

Arlene Foster during the Covid-19 pandemic

“The Civil Service in Northern Ireland could alert the NIO. If there was to be a wider audit of the UK’s resilience that identified gaps in whatever part of the United Kingdom, then it could be brought to the attention of central government, whether on an annual or biannual basis.”

Baroness Foster also said that not enough consideration was given to the impact of lockdown measures introduced in response to the pandemic.

“It was felt that there was a need to lock down in a particular way,” she said.

“I do not think that enough consideration was given to the impact, the non-health impact, and there were many health impacts as well that were not foreseen.

“The devastating impact that Covid had on so many families in Northern Ireland stays with me, because it was a devastating impact. Many people lost loved ones in devastating circumstances that have been set out by the bereaved families’ statement.

“I want to take this opportunity to give them my condolences and my sympathies.”

Ronan Lavery KC, acting for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice NI, pointed out that large parts of the Civil Contingencies Act (2004) which contain important statutory responsibilities did not apply to Northern Ireland.

He told the inquiry that civil servants had been diverted from the development of the Northern Ireland Public Health Bill to other areas, stalling progress.

Arlene Foster arriving at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry in London (Pic: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Ms Foster said that by the time she returned to office, work on the Public Health Bill had stalled and had already begun again.

“The work had begun on pandemic flu preparedness, but that was then stopped in order to deal with Operation Yellowhammer,” she said.

“When I came back into office, I wasn’t made aware of the fact we hadn’t progressed the Pandemic Flu Bill, but by that stage it had actually begun again. And indeed it had been paused right across the UK and not just in terms of Northern Ireland.

“There are only two organisations that are at a Category One — the PSNI and the Maritime Authority — but that the other bodies in Category Two operate alongside those two.

“It is a moot question as to whether there were statutory duties attached to those that they would have engaged in different planning in preparation for an emergency.”

Mr Lavery noted that the evidence of Executive Office Permanent Secretary Dr Denis McMahon had said that if statutory duties had been imposed, their duties would have been clearly set out, properly resourced and would have left public authorities aware of what to do in the absence of an Executive.

“I think there is much merit in what Mr McMahon has said around that,” replied Ms Foster.

“As I don’t have the recommendations from Operation Cygnus in front of me, I can’t really comment any further at this point.”

Mrs Foster’s appearance was followed by former NI Permanent Secretary for the Department of Health, Richard Pengelly.

After Kate Blackwell KC referred to a first-day briefing given to incoming Health Minister Robin Swann as “sparse”, Mr Pengelly said more detail would have been delivered to Mr Swann at a later date.

"I wouldn’t have been critical, because the purpose of the first-day brief is just to cite the minister,” he said.

"It’s not a document in which we convey a request for any decisions. It is really a pack given to the minister on appointment as their ‘homework’ to read before they arrive in the Department.

"At which point a series of meetings with individuals to go into a bit more detail on some of the areas will be discussed.”

Former NI health chief Richard Pengelly

Mr Pengelly said that rather than emergency planning, the issue of industrial action was the most pressing health priority at the time of Mr Swann’s appointment in January 2020.

“If we think back to January 2020, at that stage the immediate crisis that an incoming health minister was dealing with was industrial action,” he said.

"All energy had to be focused on that, so there is an issue about pure bandwidth and how much information you can bombard an incoming minister with.

"It’s always a balance between trying to get something which is proportionate but sufficiently detailed. In terms of the risk register, that’s dealt with at a corporate level by myself as an accounting officer.

"I didn’t feel the need to escalate that to the minister. Again, that’s about trying to manage a very demanding workload and the volume of paper that routinely goes to the minister.”