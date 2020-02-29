Advanced cancer patients face more complex surgery due to waiting list backlog

People with advanced cancer are among patients who have endured more complex surgery because of spiralling waiting lists.

A survey of surgeons on Northern Ireland's escalating waiting times has painted a devastating picture of the health service here.

Just under 60% of surgeons in Northern Ireland have said they had to undertake more complex surgery due to a patient being on a waiting list for an extended period, including people with more advanced cancers.

Examples of patients suffering because of delays included a skin cancer patient who needed more tissue removed, a patient with a pituitary tumour whose sight deteriorated, a patient who waited four weeks for fracture surgery from when they were injured, and a patient who had to have their kidney removed because they waited so long to have a stone removed.

The Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) survey also revealed that 93% of Northern Ireland surgeons have been unable to operate because there were not enough beds to admit patients.

Almost two-thirds of surgeons had to cancel operations at the last minute, with the top three reasons being a lack of beds, lack of theatre capacity and lack of staff.

More theatre lists were delayed in starting than beginning on time.

Two-thirds also said there were mothballed wards in their trust that could be used if more staff were recruited.

A mothballed, or ghost ward, is one that is closed to patients - normally because there aren't enough staff to work in them.

The findings of the survey are reflected in a comment made by one surgeon, who said: "The main issue is the lack of beds and nursing staff which are hampering the normal day to day activity of our unit.

"Until this has been resolved there is no hope of stopping the increase, never mind tackling the backlog of cases."

According to the survey, waiting time targets in Northern Ireland are "much less challenging than targets in England".

It refers to the fact that latest figures show 27,090 people had been waiting longer than a year for day case or inpatient treatment at the end of December, while most recent figures from the NHS in England show just 1,467 patients waited more than a year from referral to treatment.

Yesterday, the Department of Health issued the most recent waiting time statistics, which showed the dire situation facing hundreds of thousands of people.

More than 305,000 people in Northern Ireland are on a waiting list for a first appointment with a consultant, according to the Department of Health - 8.3% more than December 2019.

More than a third have waited for more than a year, despite targets stating that no one should wait longer than 52 weeks.

Responding to the statistics, Health Minister Robin Swann described them as "appalling".

"Let me make this statement of intent as Health Minister - we can and must put this right," he said.

"The starting point is spelt out in New Decade, New Approach - that no one waiting over a year at September 30, 2019 for outpatient or inpatient assessment or treatment will still be on a waiting list by March 2021.

"This will require in the region of £50m as part of the 2020/21 health budget.

"It is well documented that our health service currently does not have the capacity to meet current demand, let alone tackle the waiting list backlog.

"Meeting the New Decade, New Approach commitment will therefore require use of capacity in the independent sector."