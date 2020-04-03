Ageing population blamed for 18% rise in cancer rates in Northern Ireland

The ageing population has seen local cancer rates increase by nearly a fifth over the last 10 years, new figures reveal.

The statistics were released by the Queen's University Northern Ireland Cancer Registry (NICR).

Helping the health service to plan for the future, the figures show:

- Around 9,629 new cancer cases were diagnosed each year from 2014-18, evenly split between men and women. This excludes 3,823 cases a year of the common but treatable non-melanoma skin cancer.

- There has been an 18% increase in cancer rates over the last 10 years, from 8,536 cases in 2009 to 9,897 in 2018, largely due to our ageing population.

- 65,722 people here are currently living with cancer who had been diagnosed since 1994.

- The most common types were prostate cancer in men (10,398) and breast cancer in women (16,462).

- Significant changes included a decrease in bowel cancer of 14% for men and 7% for women.

- Lung cancer decreased by 6% for men but increased by 18% for women.

- The findings also showed that deprived areas had a 15% increase in cancer rates compared to a 6% decrease in more affluent areas.

NICR director Dr Anna Gavin said a growing elderly population and added pressure from the coronavirus meant steps like early diagnosis were more important than ever.

"People are very worried about not over-burdening the health service, but at the same time it's very important for them to recognise that early diagnosis can reduce the amount of treatment they need and lead to a better outcome," Dr Gavin said. "The decrease in bowel cancer is really a success of the screening programme, so that's something we really need people to take up when they get the invitation at 60.

"Another trend we've seen is in lung cancer. In men it's fallen by 6%, however it's really concerning the rates in women have increased by 18%.

"So we're seeing the impact of women taking up smoking over the last four years and that men have actually cut back on their tobacco."

To those trapped indoors during the coronavirus lockdown, she added: "Healthy lifestyles are so important and I think at this time whenever people are confined, that if they can take exercise either in their own house or by walking, that's a very important thing for their physical and mental health. But it also reduces risk of long-term conditions."

Dervilia Kernaghan, head of care services for Cancer Focus NI, said the report showed the need for a fully resourced cancer strategy in Northern Ireland.

"The report highlights improved survival rates for people diagnosed with cancer and this is due to better diagnosis and more successful treatments," she said.

"Tremendous strides are also being made in research all the time.

"The current coronavirus crisis is placing a massive strain on our health service and our health professionals are working courageously on all our behalf."

While Cancer Focus is continuing to support cancer patients remotely during lockdown, she said the charity was struggling with a 90% drop in fundraising.

"Our heart goes out to people who are trying to cope with the anxiety of coronavirus on top of dealing with a cancer diagnosis and the impact of treatment," she said.

Further information is available at www.cancerfocusni.org