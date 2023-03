Alarming rise in NI patients left waiting more than a year for hospital appointments

Concern after almost 17,000 people were added to list in January alone

Almost 180,000 people had been waiting longer than 52 weeks for a first outpatient appointment at the end of January - up from 167,806 on December 31. (stock photo)

Lisa Smyth Wed 28 Apr 2021 at 07:00