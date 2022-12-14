Alliance MLA praises out of hours service at Lagan Valley Hospital after pneumonia diagnosis

Alliance Party MLA Sorcha Eastwood has praised the out-of-hours healthcare team at Lagan Valley Hospital after she received care for pneumonia.

Ms Eastwood who represents the constituency where the hospital is based in Lisburn took to social media to share a photograph of her recovery from the illness and words of kindness for the hospital staff.

"I just want to thank Out of Hours Team at LVH for helping me last night. I am sicker than I thought (pneumonia) but thankfully my mum (once a nurse, always a nurse..) didn't like the sound of my chest & told me to go. Very grateful for (South Eastern Trust) team, particularly Dave. thank you” she tweeted.

She accompanied the message with a photograph of some tea and toast alongside an inhaler.

Pneumonia is an inflammation of one or both lungs, usually caused by an infection. Most can recover without hospital care if the infection is mild, however more adverse cases can require hospital treatment.

The Alliance MLA also received tweets of support from across the political arena with former First Minister, the DUP’s Paul Givan tweeting: “Wishing you a speedy recovery. Take care.”

The UUP's Robbie Butler said: “Good grief Mrs…I really hope you’re feeling better and back on your feet soon. You are 100% about our nurses and care staff.”

Ms Eastwood’s praise for the healthcare staff at the hospital comes as Lagan Valley Hospital joins hospitals across the UK in facing a cut back in services on Thursday due to planned industrial action from members of the Royal College of Nurses.