Altnagelvin Hospital ‘extremely busy’ with 135 people in attendance at A&E department

The Western Trust has advised the public that Altnagelvin Hospital is “extremely busy” on Sunday.

At the time of writing, 96 people were in the Emergency Department (ED) with 39 awaiting admission.

People in urgent need of treatment have been told to ring the Phone First number on 0300 020 6000

For life-threatening, medical or mental health emergency, call 999 or proceed to your nearest ED.

The Phone First service is designed for patients, including children, who are feeling unwell and considering travelling to an ED or Urgent Care Treatment Centre with an injury or illness which requires urgent treatment but is not immediately life threatening.

When patients call the Phone First service, their condition, or that of the person they are calling on behalf of, will be clinically assessed and arrangements made for them to access the most appropriate service to their needs.

They may receive telephone advice on self-care, be directed to a scheduled appointment at the Urgent Care Treatment Centre in Omagh or Emergency Department in Altnagelvin Hospital or South West Acute Hospital, or recommended to see their own GP.