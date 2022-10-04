Altnagelvin Hospital in ‘dire straits’ with ‘patients everywhere’ amid emergency department pressure

An Emergency Medicine Consultant at the Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry has appealed for people to avoid attending the emergency department if they can as he said the hospital is in “dire straits” on Tuesday.

In a video on social media, Sandy Nelson said there are 110 patients in the emergency department and 45 people waiting for a bed.

"I have four ambulances awaiting an offload which means they can’t get out into the community to come see the emergencies. There are just patients everywhere and we are struggling,” Mr Nelson explained.

“If you can do anything to help us it would be greatly appreciated, be that coming to pick up your relatives that are due discharge as early as possible, or saving the emergency department for absolute emergencies.

"We are in dire straits and I am asking for your help at this time.”

In a statement the Trust added: “We appeal to the public to work with us at this time as we attempt to deliver essential care to those most in need by only attending ED if it is necessary to do so.

“We are also asking the public to work with us in collecting relatives who are set for discharge in a timely manner so we can utilise these beds for other seriously ill patients.

“If your situation is life-threatening, a medical or mental health emergency, call 999 immediately or proceed straight to the Emergency Department.

“If you have an urgent, non-emergency medical situation, please use the Phone First service on 0300 020 6000 where medical personnel will direct you to the best route of treatment, which may include attending our Urgent Care and Treatment Centre at Omagh Hospital.”