Amanda finds solace in NI Hospice's special service following husband Paul Crawford's death

Widow who lost childhood sweetheart to cancer participates in poignant event

This Christmas will be the second that Amanda Crawford faces without her beloved husband and teenage sweetheart Paul.

The former RAF serviceman from Carnmoney passed away at the Northern Ireland Hospice on October 16 2019 after an 11-month battle with cancer.

In 2015, after 12 years in the RAF, Paul returned home to marry Amanda and later joined the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) as a paramedic.

In June 2018 following his training, Paul passed out with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

Sadly he received his cancer diagnosis later that same year.

"Paul had only celebrated his 38th birthday a few weeks before he died - he was so young.

"We still had a life to lead and a family to make together," Amanda (37) recalled. "When I look back on the life Paul led, I am thankful and somewhat amazed at how much we did together and how much he achieved in his career.

"For someone so young, he had an exceptional life," she added.

Paul put up a brave fight against cancer but sadly he passed away at Somerton House, where for a six-week period he and Amanda were able to live together - caring for one another; crying, laughing and preparing for the journey ahead.

"Paul would have liked to have stayed at home for his final days, but it just wasn't possible. The hospice made a home-from-home for us," Amanda added.

"Even when things were at their darkest, there was someone there to talk to, or to lend a hand.

"At times it was really hard, but it was also time that was so precious - I don't think we could have got that time while caring for him at home.

"We were able to talk about so many things and planned for his funeral and for our young son Joey's future.

"We got to grieve together, and that's not something I would have thought possible.

Paul Crawford died last year

"We shared some very special moments that will stay with me forever. We didn't want to leave one another and got to do that at the hospice."

The Covid-19 pandemic has made it impossible for the hospice to hold its traditional ceremony to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones like Paul.

Instead a virtual service will take place this Thursday night, December 17.

Amanda and Joey will be among the families taking part.

"Last year was our first Christmas without Paul and it was really tough. Paul passed away just before Joey's third birthday and then we had to face Christmas without him," Amanda said.

"I just didn't want to do it. I wasn't prepared to deal with the reality of not having Paul here on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We went to the Lights to Remember event last year and even though we were going through this incredibly tough time, it was an unbelievable experience for us," she added.

"Being part of the event this Christmas, is very important to us and I'm very happy and proud to be part of it."

NI Hospice chief executive, Heather Weir, added: "This year has been so difficult but we were determined that we would still have our service to provide comfort to the many families across Northern Ireland who have lost a loved one."

The Lights to Remember service and Christmas lights switch-on will be shown on the hospice Facebook page and YouTube channel on Thursday at 7pm.