Annual payments issued to NI families of contaminated blood scandal

The contaminated blood scandal has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS (NHSBT)

Financial support will be given to those who have lost a spouse or partner as a result of NHS contaminated blood.

The package was announced by the Health Minister Robin Swann, with the annual payments given to the spouse or partner of someone who contracted Hepatitis C or HIV after receiving NHS-supplied infected blood or blood products in Northern Ireland.

Those applicable can receive between £14,079 to £33,561 per year, with the payments backdated to April 2020. The payments will cost the department around £400,000 per year.

The contaminated blood scandal resulted in people who had haemophilia being treated with blood infected with hepatitis C or HIV in the 1970s and 1980s.

At the time the UK was struggling to keep up with demand for the Factor VIII blood clotting treatment, so supplies were imported from the US - some of which was infected.

Announcing the scheme, Mr Swann said he was committed to introducing the payments after meeting with those families affected.

"When I took up post as Minister of Health last year, the issue of financial support for those impacted by contaminated blood was something that I wanted to address immediately,” he said.

“I announced one-off payments of £5,000 to non-infected spouses and partners but it was my always my intention to provide further financial support as soon as possible.

Health Minister Robin Swann (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye)

“I have met with and corresponded with many affected people and I have listened to their experiences of how contaminated blood has impacted on their lives and the sacrifices they have had to make.

“I want to say to those who have been bereaved: you have not been forgotten. I sincerely hope this annual financial support will provide some long-term financial certainty as well as recognition for those bereaved through contaminated blood.”

Those eligible for the new payments are set to receive written notification of the details in the coming weeks.

The announcement of the financial support has been welcomed by the local charity Haemophilia NI.

“Mr Swann has proven himself to be a champion of our cause and this further commitment continues his plan to support our infected blood community,” said Chairman Simon Hamilton.

“The bereaved recipients have finally got recognition and support in a way that will help them after years of trauma and hardship.”