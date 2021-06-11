Anti-abortion protester ‘attacked’

Criticism: Paula Bradshaw called for an end to protests outside clinics

A group picketing outside a health centre which they described as a “murder mill” has claimed one of its “Christian” protesters has been assaulted.

The Centre for Bio Ethical Reform Northern Ireland (CBR NI) posted a picture of a man on social medi a, alleging that he attacked a member of their group.

According to the post, the incident happened “as Christians peacefully stood outside the abortion clinic” and while they were “offering compassionate support to those using the murder mill”.

The organisation claimed the man “assaulted one member of the group, destroying one of their signs and threw it in the bin”. They have appealed to anyone who knows the identity of the man to contact police.

The incident is alleged to have happened outside a multidisciplinary healthcare facility which provides a range of services to adults and children.

The building accommodates two GP surgeries and a dental practice, as well as a family planning clinic, speech and language therapists, podiatrists, a mental health team and health visitors.

A PSNI spokeswoman last night said police had not received any reports about the alleged assault.

CBR NI describes itself on its Facebook page as “not just another pro-life group in Northern Ireland”.

It continues: “We are a collection of people from across the county who are united in our desire to bring a full and absolute end to abortion in our country.”

The alleged assault post attracted a series of angry responses, with one person writing: “Absolutely ridiculous. I can’t see how any assault has taken place.

"These people shouldn’t be allowed to stand with graphic signs. That’s a form of emotional abuse or assault, I would say.”

A subsequent message posted by CBR NI said: “It’s not at all surprising that those who support the murder of pre-born humans would celebrate the assault of a fully grown one.”

Alliance Party MLA Paula Bradshaw, a member of the Stormont health committee, which is to write to the Departments of Justice and Health asking them to act to protect patients and staff from anti-abortion protests outside such centres, said: “We really need to see an end to these so-called protests outside healthcare facilities.”