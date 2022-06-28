Antrim and Causeway hospitals ‘extremely busy’

Antrim and Causeway hospitals are both “extremely busy” on Tuesday afternoon, it has been warned.

There are over 160 patients currently in attendance across both departments.

A spokesperson for the Northern Trust said on social media: “We apologise for the long waits.”

They added: “Please bear with our staff who are working under extreme and sustained pressure.”