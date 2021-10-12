Antrim Area Hospital’s emergency department under ‘relentless pressure’

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust have issued a warning on Tuesday night that Antrim hospital is currently under “relentless pressure”.

The Trust issued the alert on social media advising the emergency department was extremely busy and advising anyone who does not need to attend to seek “alternative pathways”.

In the post they wrote: “Antrim ED is under continuous relentless pressure this evening.

"If there are alternative pathways that you can use, please use them tonight and only attend ED if it is an emergency or life threatening.”

The latest warning comes just a day after the Western Trust said their hospital was extremely busy with over 95 people waiting in its emergency department and another 40 waiting to be admitted on Monday.