Antrim hospital chiefs aware fence an escape route, inquest told

26 incidents linked to barrier mental health unit patient scaled before going on to take own life

Senior staff at a Co Antrim hospital were aware of the need to replace a fence there before a patient absconded by climbing over it and then ended his own life, an inquest has heard.

Christian Grey (29) was admitted to Tobernaveen hospital in May 2019 after struggling with bipolar disorder and after a previous attempt to take his own life.

His body was found in the early hours of December 31, 2020 after he scaled the obstacle in the smoking area.

Yesterday Coroner Anne-Louise Toal was told the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) had previously pushed the Northern Trust to address high levels of absconding.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Ryan O’Neill said the fence had been discussed at a meeting in the summer of 2019 and efforts began to secure Department of Health funding to replace it.

“It was known that the trust’s absconding rates were higher — there were a range of factors,” he said.

“It’s an old 1950s building where we don’t have single rooms, no en suite bathrooms and no safe and effective outdoor space.”

Read more Nurse warned that Co Antrim patient was planning to take his own life, inquest told

Counsel for the Coroner’s Service, Nick Scott, asked the divisional medical director if the trust’s primary objective was to preserve life.

When the witness asked if the question could be clarified, Mr Scott replied: “Sure. Your primary objective is to make sure people don’t kill themselves, isn’t that right?”

“Safe and effective care, yes,” Dr O’Neill responded.

The senior manager, who was giving evidence on the lessons learned by the trust, was then quizzed about 26 incidents involving patients either scaling the fence, attempting to, or being stopped in the process.

The legal representative for the deceased’s family pointed out rates of absconding had “plummeted” since a taller structure was erected in August 2020.

They said it “gives credence” to the argument the initial fence and high rates of incidents were connected.

The witness agreed it was “fair” to describe giving patients access to the smoking area after implementing a locked door system between 5pm and 8am as an “obvious and glaring chink in the armour”.

It prompted the coroner to note “the idea that the fence was an exit was not considered, for better or worse, at all”.

Mr Grey’s consultant psychiatrist told the inquest he knew he had “active” suicidal thoughts when he returned from a period of overnight leave between December 24 and 27.

Dr McNally said his patient had made “repeated” and “specific” references to how he would do it on New Year’s Day, and displayed a catalogue of high risk factors.

However, he defended an inter-disciplinary team decision — which was subject to review — not to put Mr Grey under continuous observation.

“I deeply regret that Christian died, and there hasn’t been a week that has passed since when he hasn’t came into my mind,” Dr McNally added.

Mr Scott questioned him on whether he appreciated the locked door policy “potentially funnelled” patients towards the fence.

Dr McNally said he was aware of the “general risk”, but did not think it was an individual risk for Mr Grey.