'Appalling' - Health Minister Robin Swann slams Northern Ireland's hospital waiting times

Northern Ireland's health minister has slammed the latest hospital waiting time statistics as "appalling", as figures fell far short of upcoming targets.

The latest figures from the Department of Health (DoH) show that more than a third of patients (111,963) were waiting more than a year for a first consultant-led appointment, while over three quarters (239,130) were waiting more than nine weeks, as of December 31 last year.

This represents a year-on-year increase of 17,010 and 25,422, respectively.

Ministerial targets state that, by March 2020, at least 50% of all patients should be waiting no longer than nine weeks for a first outpatient appointment, with no patient waiting longer than a year.

Health Minister Robin Swann described the waiting times as "quite simply appalling" and said that behind the statistics are "many thousands of our citizens facing unending pain and worry".

It is well documented that our health service currently does not have the capacity to meet current demand, let alone tackle the waiting list backlog Health Minister Robin Swann

“Let me make this statement of intent as health minister – we can and must put this right.

“The starting point is spelt out in New Decade New Approach – that no one waiting over a year at 30 September 2019 for outpatient or inpatient assessment/treatment will still be on a waiting list by March 2021.

“This will require in the region of £50m as part of the 2020/21 health budget. It is well documented that our health service currently does not have the capacity to meet current demand, let alone tackle the waiting list backlog.

“Meeting the New Decade, New Approach commitment will therefore require use of capacity in the independent sector."

DoH figures also show that a total of 141,274 patients were waiting for a first diagnostic test as of December 31.

More than half of these patients (81,286), were waiting longer than nine weeks for a test, while almost a third (42,895) were waiting longer than 26 weeks.

Ministerial targets state that, by March 2020, 75% of patients should wait no longer than nine weeks, while no patient should wait longer than 26 weeks.

The rest of this assembly mandate and beyond will require tough decisions to be taken regarding the prioritisation of the transformation process by the Department of Health, and importantly, it will take political leadership to ensure when those tough decisions are taken, we don’t see parochialism Alliance health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw

These figures after it was revealed Northern Ireland's health service has a shortage of more than 2,300 nurses, midwives and doctors.

Mr Swann said options going forward include the use of health providers from both the NHS and independent sector, and the Republic.

“Sustained additional investment over future years will be needed. That means investment not just on dealing with waiting list backlogs but also increasing the system’s in-house capacity to provide assessment and treatment," he added.

“This will include building our health and social care workforce and reshaping the way we provide services as part of the transformation process.”

Alliance Party health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw said "immediate and decisive" action is needed to tackle the "scandalous" waiting lists.

"This will require additional workforce, additional training to skill-up existing staff, additional funding, and ultimately the urgent delivery of the health transformation agenda," she said.

“The rest of this assembly mandate and beyond will require tough decisions to be taken regarding the prioritisation of the transformation process by the Department of Health, and importantly, it will take political leadership to ensure when those tough decisions are taken, we don’t see parochialism."

Ulster Unionist health spokesperson Alan Chambers said that, while he is concerned over the statistics, he is confident his party leader can tackle the issue.

"No one should be in any doubt about Robin’s commitment to the NHS and the well-being of the people of Northern Ireland, and with regard to waiting times, he has already made a public statement of intent in tackling the appalling situation," he said.

"It is now incumbent upon the other parties in the Executive to help ensure Robin has the political and financial support he needs as Health Minister, in order to deliver the Health Service the people of Northern Ireland both need and deserve.”