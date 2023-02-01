Appeal for ‘respectful’ debate on future of hospitals after heated meeting over SWAH proposals

The Western Trust held the first of several face-to-face consultation events on Monday night

Consultation has been launched after emergency general surgery was temporarily suspended at the SWAH.

Public debate on the future of health and social care services should be ‘respectful’, the Department of Health (DoH) has said.

The department said abuse and ‘vilification’ were unacceptable.

“The Department of Health would ask for respectful public debate on the future of health and social care services,” said a spokesperson.

“Communities rightly value local services very highly and are fully entitled to strongly advocate for their retention.

“However, vigorous debate should not spill over into personal abuse and vilification. Likewise, questioning the honesty or motivations of public officials is not acceptable.”

It comes after the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT) held the first of several face-to-face consultation events on the future of the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

Emergency general surgery at the Enniskillen hospital has been suspended since December 18, a move the WHSCT have said is temporary.

Consultation on the move only opened on January 16, almost a month after services had been moved to Altnagevlin Area Hospital in Derry.

Concerns have been raised by residents of the Fermanagh and Omagh areas on the length of travel time needed to get to Altnagelvin if they require emergency general surgery.

The current period of consultation has been described as ‘consulting on failure’ by protest group Save Our Acute Services (SOAS).

A spokesperson for the group said no one associated with the group had engaged in ‘inappropriate communication’.

“SOAS encourages the engaging in active and challenging conversation as part of this consultation process — whilst we have concerns about the validity of this consultation in itself,” they said.

“The SWAH staff and the community served by the South West Acute Hospital are extremely concerned as they have now become the only people in Northern Ireland who will NOT have access to emergency surgery in less than an hour.

“In many cases it may be closer to two hours. 58,607 people are in that situation due to the removal of emergency surgery.

“We will continue to provide information to all on the real-life impact on our outcomes, our morbidity and our mortality. We will not be the collateral damage for the Regional ‘better outcomes’.

Members of the group held their own information meeting prior to the consultation event at Enniskillen’s Lakeland Forum on Monday night.

They joined the public for the main consultation, during which Trust interim director Mark Gillespie’s presentation had to be paused due to interruptions from the hall.

Former consultant general surgeon at the Erne Hospital, which pre-dates the existing SWAH facility, received a standing ovation for his appeal to Trust chiefs to save surgery at the hospital.

Fr Brian D’Arcy was also among those who spoke from the crowd, apologising for any anger that may be on show.

“I’m sorry if anger appears to come across; it’s not personal,” he said.

“My anger is that our people in Fermanagh have been betrayed. This hospital was built because there was an acute hospital, with all the surgicals, needed here.

“We don’t seem to have a method of being heard. No matter what we say, or what we do, the decisions are made.

“The morale of our hospital workers, in my 10-12 years, I have never seen it so low. They feel neglected, bullied, like they don’t have a voice.

“That’s why consultants are leaving; because of morale. I don’t like saying these things in public, but I am speaking on behalf of people who have asked me to speak.

“We are experiencing a run-down of the best hospital I have ever been in — north or south, private or public — and it seems to be run for consultants rather than for patients.”

The DoH spokesperson said it was a ‘reality of modern medicine’ that not every hospital in Northern Ireland could provide every hospital service.

“This has been set out in detail in relation to general surgery by the Northern Ireland wide review published by the Department last June,” they continued.

“Some medical specialties require larger catchment areas and a certain level of patient numbers. This facilitates greater specialisation by clinicians, better recruitment and retention of staff, and more durable and safer care.

“Securing the optimum distribution of hospital services — the right care, in the right place, at the right time — is an extremely difficult and challenging task.”

A further consultation event took place in the Castle Park Leisure Centre, Lisnaskea, yesterday evening.

Five more face-to-face meetings are also planned, with two online events scheduled to take place in March.

WHSCT Chief Executive Neil Guckian said the trust were ‘fully committed’ to developing the SWAH.

“We ask for public support and understanding as we continue to work through the challenges to develop a solution that meets the future needs of our population,” he said.