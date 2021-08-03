Appeal: Northern Ireland widow backs Olympic star’s call for donations to trial brain cancer drug  

Olympic diving champion Tom Daley who has called for trials into a cannabis-based drug to treat an aggressive form of brain cancer. Credit: Adam Davy

A widow from Co Down is backing Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley’s call for donations to trial a cannabis-based drug to treat an aggressive form of brain cancer after losing her husband to the disease.

Heather Ramsey (62) from Newtownards lost her husband George in 2011, just nine weeks after he was diagnosed with a glioblastoma – the most aggressive form of a primary brain tumour.

Meanwhile, diver Daley’s father Robert (40) died after developing a brain tumour that same year.

The Brain Tumour Charity has now launched an appeal to help raise £450,000 needed to fund the new three-year trial, which is due to begin early next year.

The study, led by an expert at the University of Leeds and co-ordinated by the Cancer Research UK Clinical Trials Unit at the University of Birmingham, will look at whether adding Sativex – an oral spray containing cannabinoids – to chemotherapy could extend life for people diagnosed with a recurrent glioblastoma.

Ms Ramsey said she wished her husband had been given the opportunity to take part in a research trial as it would have helped him to know that medical staff “hadn’t written him off as a hopeless case”.

Mr Ramsey (50) had retired from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service after 32 years before the diagnosis.

The results of a CT scan showed a blur at the front of his brain and medics believed he had suffered a mini-stroke but a further MRI scan later revealed that Mr Ramsey had a glioblastoma.

“Breaking the news to our daughters, Fiona and Kirsten, was so difficult for us both but they had been a great support to us too,” said Ms Ramsey.

“George had sat in the car crying after being diagnosed and worrying about how to tell the girls – they were both real daddy’s girls. Every time he looked at them his heart broke. He wasn’t afraid of dying – he just didn’t want to leave us.”

Over the final weeks, Mr Ramsey’s condition deteriorated rapidly.

“In those final days, although it was the worst time of our lives, we managed to make some wonderful memories, and the staff were amazing,” added Ms Ramsey. “He couldn’t speak any more so he communicated by humming songs including ‘Love Is All Around’ and ‘We Are Family’. We spent every day together in the hospice, from 10am until midnight, and I often stayed over too.”

In a video to promote the trial, Daley said: “Join our community, spread the word and help us pave the way to beating brain tumours.”