Arlene Foster supports Neonatal Bill and recalls son’s heart treatment at three weeks old

Dame Arlene Foster has said she is ‘delighted’ to have supported the second reading of a bill that will make it the law for parents with babies in neonatal care to have up to 12 weeks of paid leave.

The Neonatal Care (Leave and Pay Bill) passed a key stage in the House of Lords last week and is on its way to becoming set in legislation.

Giving her own testimony on the importance of the bill in the House on Friday, Mrs Foster described how her own son was born with a heart condition and had to undergo surgery at just three weeks old.

"It transpired that my son had been born with a pulmonary stenosis, a congenital heart problem, and he was taken immediately to neonatal care,” she said.

"After just three weeks, [he] had surgery to deal with the issue at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

"They opened his valve and I remember as a mother watching him fall asleep on a huge theatre operating table, and he was just this tiny little baby boy... and now I can report to the House that he's a strapping 16-year-old rugby player, doing absolutely very well."

She continued: “I tell my Lords this story, because having to rely on neonatal care can happen to any couple and this bill will allow the mother and the partner to be there to support each other and the little bundle of joy without the additional worry about where the next pay check is coming from.”

The former first minister and ex-DUP leader, who is a mother-of-three, also previously revealed that her youngest child was treated at the cardiac unit of Crumlin Children's Hospital in Dublin.

In 2018, she told the Sunday Independent: "I have a child with cardiac issues when he was born so I take a special interest in that and was very pleased to see the working relationship between Belfast and Dublin in relation to paediatric care.

"Obviously, if you have someone who has a cardiac issue, you watch it more carefully and I've been watching this with interest."

The Neonatal Care Bill, when fully passed through all stages of parliament, will apply to parents of babies who spend at least one week in a neonatal unit for infants born prematurely or with medical conditions.

It would introduce two new rights: neonatal care leave and statutory neonatal care pay.

This means parents would be eligible to take 12 weeks of leave and pay at a statutory rate of £156.66 a week or 90% of their average earnings – whichever is lower – for every week the child is in neonatal care.

This would be on top of any other parental entitlements such as two weeks of paid paternity leave and 39 weeks of paid maternity leave.

The bill will now go to the final stages in the Lords before it is expected to get Royal Assent and be made into law.